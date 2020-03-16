Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade: long-term incentive plans

Schibsted ASA has granted 23,144 B-shares to key employees in connection with long-term incentive plans. The shares will be transferred to the employees during the coming days.

The transfers are primarily related to the third and last allotments of the 3-year Key Contributor Plan 2017 (KCP 2017), the 5-year Senior Executive Plan 2015 (SEP 2015) and the second allotment in the 5-year Senior Executive Plan 2017 (SEP 2017).

For more information on the long-term incentive plans, see Schibsted ASA's annual report 2018 under the section "The Board of Directors' Statement of Executive Compensation".

Please find attached overview of the number of shares granted to primary insiders, including their total holding of shares.

Reference is made to the release published today regarding the Employee Share Saving Plan. After the transactions described in both these releases, Schibsted ASA holds 3,543,657 treasury A-shares and 1,383,307 treasury B-shares.

Oslo, 16 March 2020

SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

