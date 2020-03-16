Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH) Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2019 results 16-March-2020 / 06:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. *THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS* *GRAND CITY PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES FY 2019 RESULTS WITH INCREASED OPERATIONAL PROFITABILITY AND IMPROVED ASSET QUALITY* *- Net rental income for 2019 higher by 5% to EUR 383 million.* *- Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2019 increased 8% YOY, to EUR 298 million.* *- FFO I for 2019 up by 7% to EUR 212 million as compared to EUR 198 million in 2018.* *- FFO I per share increased by 7% to EUR 1.27 from EUR 1.19 in 2018, reflecting an FFO I yield of 7.3%. FFO I per share after perpetual notes attribution grew by 6% YOY to EUR 1.07.* *- Dividend of EUR 0.8238 per share (subject to AGM approval), 7% higher as compared to 2018, yielding 4.7% * *- Profit for the year in 2019 was EUR 493 million, with basic EPS at EUR 2.43 and diluted EPS at EUR 2.30.* *- Capital recycling measures including acquisitions of approx. EUR 650 million and disposals amounting to EUR 500 million, reinforcing the solid asset quality of the portfolio and generating an FFO II of EUR 381 million in FY 2019, an increase of 14% compared to last year. * *- EPRA NAV as of December 2019 amounted to EUR 4.1 billion, up by 10% and EUR 24.5 per share, 9% higher as compared to year-end of 2018.* *- EPRA NAV including perpetual notes amounted EUR 5.2 billion and EUR 30.6 on a per share basis.* *- Total Equity amounted to EUR 5.0 billion, growing by 6% as compared to year-end 2018 (equity ratio at 50%).* *- Proactive debt optimization measures were successful with cost of debt lowered to 1.3% as of December 2019 from 1.6% as of December 2018, strong ICR of 6.6x, long average debt maturity at 8 years, LTV at 33% as of December 2019 with substantial unencumbered asset ratio of 79% amounting to EUR 6.5 billion. * *- Strong like-for-like rental growth of 3.6%; 2.9% from in-place rent increases and 0.7% from occupancy increases.* *- Guidance for 2019 comfortably met. Guidance for 2020 published reflecting further growth* *Luxembourg, March 16, 2020 *- Grand City Properties S.A. ('GCP' or the 'Company') is presenting the results for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 which exhibited increasing efficiencies and coupled with solid top-line development demonstrated by the like-for-like rental growth of 3.6% has led to strong operational profitability growth year-over-year. Accordingly, the adjusted EBITDA and FFO I, increased by 8% and 7%, respectively as compared to FY 2018. The Company further strengthened its portfolio by continuing its strategic capital recycling program during the year 2019 with disposals amounting to approx. EUR 500 million in the year. These were mostly concentrated in the regions of NRW, Berlin, Halle and Kaiserslautern. The disposals generated a profit margin of 52% over total costs including capex and were sold at 7% over their book values. In parallel, GCP acquired assets worth approx. EUR 650 million in 2019, primarily located in London, Berlin and Munich at an average multiple of 21x. The enhanced asset quality was further displayed in the increased value per sqm of EUR 1,543, which is higher by 23% in comparison to December 2018. The Company's policy of maintaining a proactive stance with regards to its conservative financing structure has been particularly beneficial in 2019, as the average cost of debt decreased from 1.6% to 1.3% as of the end of December 2019 and the long average debt maturity period stands at 8 years. For the year 2019, the business generated operational profits sufficient to cover its financial costs (ICR) 6.6 times over, highlighting the solid and stable financing structure of the Company. Christian Windfuhr, CEO of Grand City Properties: 'The year 2019 witnessed accretive capital recycling, strong operating efficiency gains and a steadily increasing top-line, coming together to drive profitability and growth. Moving into 2020, we continue our focus on value creation internally by capturing the inherent value in our portfolio as well as externally, through net accretive acquisitions meeting our acquisition criteria. I am thankful for the vital contributions of every member of the organization and together as a team, we are well placed to take on 2020.' Financial statements for FY 2019 are available on the Company's website: https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/publications/financial- reports/ [1] For definitions of the alternative performance measures please see the relevant section in the pages 66 - 70 of the financial statements for FY 2019, which you can find on the website under investor relations > publications > financial reports or follow this link: https://www.grandcityproperties.com/fileadmin/user_upload/03_investor_relation s/Downloads/2019/GCP_FY_2019.pdf [2] *About the Company* The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas primarily in Germany. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties by repositioning and intensive tenant management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: www.grandcityproperties.com Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 1, Avenue du Bois, L-1251 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *Contact: * Grand City Properties S.A. 1, Avenue du Bois L-1251 Luxemburg T: +352 28 77 87 86 E: info@grandcity.lu www.grandcityproperties.com *Press Contact: * Katrin Petersen Grand City Properties S.A. T: +49 (30) 374-381 5218 E: katrin.petersen@grandcity.lu *DISCLAIMER * THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. 