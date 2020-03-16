JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Secondary Sale Update

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED

(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Secondary Sale Update

16 March 2020

JZ Capital Partners Limited ("JZCP" or the "Company"), the London listed fund that invests in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate announces that, in light of the most recent developments in respect of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the previously announced US secondary sale has been delayed. Whilst the duration and impact of COVID-19 is uncertain at this time, the Company remains committed to its strategy of realising value from its investment portfolio including via the secondary sale, and to paying down debt in the first order. The Company will make further announcements as required in relation to the status of the secondary sale and as matters progress.

