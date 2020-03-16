Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation Announcement

Four Additional Carnival Corporation North American Brands Announce Month-Long Temporary Pause in Fleet Cruise Operations

The brands include Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard North America, Holland America Line and Seabourn. The company's Princess Cruises brand previously announced it is pausing operations for 60 Days

MIAMI, March 16, 2020 -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest leisure travel company, today announced that four additional North American cruise line brands will take a voluntary month-long pause, suspending new cruise voyages.

The pause in cruise operations is being made out of an abundance of caution to support the global effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"Through serving our many guests who still wanted to travel, we've stood with all the people in the port communities here in the U.S., and in the other places we sail, who are dependent on us for their livelihood," said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation. "And today we stand with the nation as we together seek to mitigate the spread."

Individually, each brand is communicating with guests to provide direction regarding the disruption to their cruise vacations.

Date of resumed cruise operations also will be communicated by each respective brand and available on their websites.

The company and its brands are also notifying crew members, travel professionals, suppliers and other stakeholders.

