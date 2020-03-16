The Mozambican Energy Fund and the Belgian Development Agency have kicked off a tender to facilitate the construction of five solar minigrids to improve rural electricity access in the southern African nation. Prospective developers have until the end of the month to express interest.The Mozambican Energy Fund (Funae) and the Belgian Development Agency (Enabel) are now accepting applications from minigrid developers to conduct technical and financial feasibility studies on five potential installations. They have until March 30 to submit their applications. The technical and financial feasibility ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...