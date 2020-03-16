Prophotonix Limited Announces Statement Re Grant Award

ProPhotonix partners with Consortium to develop UV LED Water Disinfection Technologies

€500,000 Grant Award

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC:STKR) (London Stock Exchange - AIM:PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce its participation in the REWATERGY consortium that was awarded an EU Horizon 2020 grant to develop innovative reactor solutions for disinfection of water in domestic and large scale markets utilizing UVA and UVC based LED technologies. ProPhotonix's award under the grant amounts to €500,000 - subject to the terms and conditions of the grant. The total grant awarded amongst all participants of the consortium totals more than €2.1 million. The entire project is expected to be completed within 48 months from inception.

REWATERGY is a Marie Sklodowska-Curie European Industrial Doctorate (EID) training network funded by the European Commission within the Horizon 2020 research and innovation action. The consortium comprises three universities; University of Cambridge (UK), Rey Juan Carlos University (Spain) and Ulster University (UK) as well as two other partner companies; Delft IMP (Netherlands) a designer and manufacturer of nanostructured catalysis materials and FCC Aqualia (Spain), a global water management company, who offer collection, purification, distribution, and treatment of the water collected from the natural environment. ProPhotonix's role in the project will be to deliver a number of UV LED based systems for these applications.

Ken Reynolds, Business and Technology Manager of ProPhotonix Limited (Ireland), commented: "Working in close co-operation with our partners, we will deliver a number of novel UV LED solutions for the photo and electro disinfection and decontamination of wastewater and drinking water. Upon completion of extensive field testing and refinement, UV LED based systems are expected to be commercialized at the end of the project. Further, the additional expertise developed for REWATERGY will enhance ProPhotonix's offering for broader applications."

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, the U.K. and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.



