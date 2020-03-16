Management Change in AB Electrolux

STOCKHOLM, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux today announced it has with immediate effect appointed Adam Cich as new head of the business area Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Executive Vice President.

Adam Cich succeeds Dan Arler who, following a period of medical leave, is now taking on a special assignment role reporting to the CEO.

"We're happy to welcome Adam to Electrolux Group Management. He has a strong track record of driving growth in emerging markets and has shown strong leadership capabilities as acting head of the business area during the past months," said Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO of Electrolux. "I look forward to continue working with Dan in his new role."

Adam Cich joined Electrolux in 1996. Prior to taking up his current role as SVP Sales and acting business area head, he was Head of Sales for Electrolux in Central and Eastern Europe. His experience covered several leadership positions within sales, product line in Poland, Russia and CEE region. He is a Polish citizen and holds MBA education.

