Wizard Startup "The Cauldron" Goes Into Investment Stealth Mode

LONDON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The startup technology company whose mission it is to "bring fantasy to life with science, technology, and design" has entered into Investment Stealth Mode for its community of fantasy fans.

The company, which became known around the world for its immersive Potions Experience that blends IoT magic wands with molecular cocktails, has welcomed over 300,000 guests in London, New York City, Edinburgh, and Dublin.

Details of the investment round have not yet been released, but the company is aiming to turn its customers into owners, and offer exclusive rewards and benefits alongside shareholder status. The Cauldron has simply put up a registration page for interested parties to be included in its Private Investment Mode. Date TBA.

The Cauldron has also recently announced its newest concept in London -- Superheroes Bar , a superheroes pop-up experience that brings customers into the world of heroes, villains, and the comic book multiverse in an immersive cocktail class.

Cauldron Investment Stealth Mode: https://thecauldron.io/equity-for-magic

Superheroes Bar: https://www.superheroes.bar

About The Cauldron Entertainment Group

The Cauldron venues are located in London, New York, Dublin and Edinburgh and provide a wizard-themed immersive cocktail-making experience where guests brew magical potions by using interactive magic wands and molecular mixology. It is a magical, immersive experience which celebrates concepts from fantasy novels and magical lore, all brought to life by science, technology and design.

About The Magic of Things

The Magic of Things is the imagineering studio that produces The Cauldron Magical Experience and other immersive concepts that bring fantasy to life with science, technology, and design. The studio is a mix of hardware and software engineers, prop and set designers, and experts in hospitality that are creating the next concepts in food and beverage that blend technology with the guest experience. The studio is led by co- founders Matthew Cortland and David Duckworth.

Press contact:

Matt Moore

Head of Digital

press@thecauldron.io