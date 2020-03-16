Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Alelion Energy Systems AB, LEI: 213800HJQ519AT4VCK42 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: ALELIO SE0008348072 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Alelion Energy Systems AB on March 13, 2020 at 18:00 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous March 16, 2020, with normal opening procedure. trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified