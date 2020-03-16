INVISIO Receives New Order from U.S. Security Force Assistance Brigades

STOCKHOLM, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO has received another order for communication equipment from the U.S. Army's Security Force Assistance Brigades (SFAB). The order is valued at approximately SEK 36 million. Deliveries are expected to take place in the second quarter 2020.

Confidence in the INVISIO systems continues to grow with the additional Army SFAB units utilizing the INVISIO kits. These specialized units have specific tactical communication needs with many different applications/mission sets and INVISIO's solutions provide them with multiple capabilities in a variety of configurations. The situational awareness provided under operational tactical communications coupled with superior hearing protection is crucial to the soldiers' ability to perform their tasks successfully under critical conditions.

The order, which is valued at approximately SEK 36 million, is an important reference in the ongoing global modernization of communications equipment in the military and defense sectors as well as in policing and security.

"We are very proud that the US Army continues to provide more SFAB units with our communications systems. It shows that they have confidence in INVISIO and that our offer meets the communication needs of users in the most critical environments. The order is an important reference in the continued processing of the US market," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.



The Security Force Assistance Brigades are specialized units whose core mission is to conduct advise-and-assist operations with allied and partner nations. Soldiers in SFABs are highly trained and will help brigade combat teams build readiness by freeing them from advisory missions.





About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France and Italy as well as via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

