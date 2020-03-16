Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-03-16 09:15 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn has decided to adjust the Dynamic Volatility Guards for all shares and fund units admitted for trading on the Main Market and First North market allowing increased volatility due to current market conditions on March 16, 2020. Thresholds for Dynamic Volatility Guards have been doubled. Nasdaq will review the market situation and may decide to revert to normal market conditions during continues trading on March 16. In such a situation the Exchange will publish a notice to the market. If not stated otherwise the dynamic volatility guards will be reverted to normal as of March 17. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +372 640 8847 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.