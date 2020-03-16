Sabio Group has acquired DVELP, a cloud software product and consultancy company headquartered in London, that leads change in the contact centre industry. The acquisition supports Sabio's goal of becoming the premier independent customer experience and contact centre innovator, integrator and thought leader throughout Europe.

Through fast-paced processes and the adoption of technologies from Google and Twilio, DVELP has worked with some of the world's largest brands, including Marks Spencer, to deliver industry defining solutions in customer service automation.

DVELP's flagship product 'Airline' integrates Google CCAI and Twilio APIs and enables organisations to rapidly build, test and deploy automated, conversational customer experiences. The AI based technology helps customers reach resolution more quickly and empowers agents to focus on more complex tasks.

"CX focussed organisations have more technology choice than ever before. The contact centre and CRM spaces are rapidly evolving through the adoption of emerging technologies such as Google's Contact Center AI and Twilio Flex. Adding this capability and product set to our portfolio allows us to combine our partners solutions and our own IP to deliver greater flexibility and innovation," said Sabio Group's CEO Jonathan Gale.

"We anticipate a significant migration of CX and CC technology to the cloud over the coming years and believe that DVELP will be instrumental in helping Sabio clients to benefit from the democratisation of world-class NLU and AI technologies," Jonathan added. "I am delighted to be welcoming Tom Mullen and the DVELP team to the Sabio Group extending Sabio's capability and accelerating our innovation strategy."

"The CX industry is on the precipice of a customer service revolution" added Tom Mullen, DVELP's Founder and CEO. "We are confident that being part of the Sabio Group will allow us to reach more clients and guide them through their customer experience transformation".

"DVELP has long been a valued services partner to Twilio and has played an important role in our growth in the UK and in the development of our contact centre business," said Glenn Weinstein, Chief Customer Officer, Twilio. "This acquisition by Sabio underscores the Twilio partner momentum in the contact centre market, and we look forward to continuing to work with the team to help our customers transform customer experience."

http://www.dvelp.co.uk/

www.sabiogroup.com

http://twitter.com/sabiosense

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005153/en/

Contacts:

Cheryl Billson, +44(0)7791 720460, Cheryl.billson@commacomms.com