Vasomotor Symptoms Market Size is Growing at a CAGR of 7% | Some of the Major Players are KaNDy Therapeutics, Fervent Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Sojournix, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

The increase in Market Size is a direct consequence of increasing prevalent population of Vasomotor Symptoms patients in the 7MM, along with this emerging market focus on the targeted therapies, among which NK1/3 antagonist is the most hopeful target that is likely to shift the market

DelveInsight has announced the addition of a new market research report on "Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030" to its offerings. The report proffers in-depth Vasomotor symptoms Market Analysis, 11 years Market Size Forecast, detailed Epidemiology analysis and 11-year Forecast, Emerging Drugs Market Uptake and information related to Leading Companies along with the Competitive Analysis edge.

Some key highlights from the report:

The total prevalent population of Vasomotor Symptoms associated with post menopause in 7MM countries was 41,096,968 in 2017.

The United States has the highest prevalent population of Hot Flashes associated with Post Menopause of 18,926,632 cases in 2017. Japan had the lowest prevalent population, with 4,553,108 prevalent cases of hot flashes in 2017.

has the highest prevalent population of Hot Flashes associated with Post Menopause of 18,926,632 cases in 2017. had the lowest prevalent population, with 4,553,108 prevalent cases of hot flashes in 2017. Among the 7MM, the US accounts for the 61% USD of the overall market size of Hot Flashes Associated with Post-Menopause in 2017.

The key drivers that are fuelling the Vasomotor Symptoms treatment market are increasing population of geriatric women, awareness about women hygiene, changes in dietary habits, stress, and focus on hormonal imbalance among women.

The surge in Market Size is a result of increasing prevalent population of Vasomotor Symptoms patients in the 7MM, with the emerging market focus on the targeted therapies, among which NK1/3 antagonist is the most hopeful target that is likely to shift the market.

Vasomotor Symptoms are one of the main symptoms of menopause that principally include hot flashes and night sweats during menopause and occurs in the majority of women across the globe. A woman with Vasomotor Symptoms experiences abundant heat accompanied by sweating and flushing, especially around head, neck, chest, and upper back region. This results from temperature dysfunction that occurs due to changes in gonadal hormones.

The Vasomotor Symptoms Epidemiology in report is segmented on the basis of Vasomotor symptoms prevalence; Hot Flashes associated with Post Menopause Prevalent Cases; Severity-specific cases of Hot flashes (Mild, Moderate and Severe) in post-menopause; Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Vasomotor symptoms.

Vasomotor Symptoms Market

The current Hot Flashes Associated with menopause therapeutic landscape in the US can be bifurcated into two main categories based on the classes of drug. These are Hormonal Therapies and Non-hormonal Therapies.

Systemic hormone replacement therapy, with estrogen alone or in combination with a progestin, is the most beneficial therapy for vasomotor symptoms related to menopause. Hormone therapy consists of estrogen-only therapy or combined-estrogen-progestogen therapy. It is the most common form of vasomotor symptoms treatment. At present, there are almost 100 different combinations of estrogen-only, progestin, and combination hormone therapies available.

On the other hand, non-hormonal therapies include specific antidepressant agents, gabapentin, and clonidine that are used for the vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause treatment. Brisdelle is the first and only non-hormonal antidepressant approved for the Vasomotor Symptoms treatment.

Along with this, due to the side effects of the hormonal therapy, emerging market focuses on the targeted therapies, among which NK1/3 antagonist is the most hopeful target that is anticipated to shift the market to the next level.

Many potential systemic therapies are being investigated for the management of the disease. It is expected that Hot Flashes associated with post-menopause market size of currently available therapies (both hormonal and non-hormonal) for the treatment is expected to increase due to the launch of upcoming therapies in the forecast period of 2020-2030. Moreover, the ratio of hormonal to non-hormonal therapies prescribed for hot flashes treatment will decrease significantly.

There are a few approved drugs for the management of the disease. The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to impact the Vasomotor Symptoms treatment market scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered in the report are:-

Donesta

NT-814

FP-101

Fezolinetant

SJX 653

MT-8554

and many others

The Vasomotor Symptoms Market Key Players are:-

Mithra Pharmaceuticals (Donesta Biosciences)

KaNDy Therapeutics

Fervent Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma

Sojournix

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

and many others

Vasomotor Symptoms Reimbursement Scenario:-

The reimbursement will have a positive impact on both- during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, the reimbursement is taken into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities.

Vasomotor Symptoms KOL Opinions:-

KOLs and SME's opinions benefit in understanding current and emerging therapies treatment patterns. This will help the clients in identifying the overall scenario of the Vasomotor symptoms market trends and the unmet needs in potential upcoming novel treatment.

