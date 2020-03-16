YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX)(OTCPINK:YDRMF)(FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company"), would like to provide an update on current projects and initiatives of the Company.

Downloaded VR makes the Forbes list

A VR experience, co-produced by YDreams Global and created by Pansensory Interactive made the list of the Top 50 XR Experiences in 2019 by Forbes.

"Downloaded" is a prototype interactive virtual reality film that premiered in competition at the 2019 Venice Biennale and was also selected for VIFF Immersed, BIFF, VRE and VR Days. Written and directed by Ollie Rankin, CEO of Pansensory Interactive, it is a hybrid of live action and game engine graphics.

New Arkave at the Capital of Brazil

This week Arkave VR started to operate 3 arenas in a mall located at the capital city of Brazil.

The Arkave VR arenas are going to be featured for two months at the TGS Mall in Brasília. According to its official website, the mall has an average of 1 Million visitors a month with a high number of families visiting.

"We continue to expand the tour of Arkave VR around Brazil. Virtual Reality is a new attraction that most users haven't experienced before. It's crucial that we bring a high level VR gaming arena like Arkave to new locations and educate on how Virtual Reality is a great new form of entertainment, that's the best way to create awareness and business relationships with malls that are interested in bring the exclusive Disney VR Experience we are creating to their location. We are very excited with the partnership with the TGS Mall and to bring Arkave to our capital." - Stated Francisco Chaves, Head of Arkave Brazil.

Bank of Brazil brings Arkave VR to esports event

This week, Arkave will be featured as a sponsored attraction at the Geek Week, happening in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Bank of Brazil is a main sponsor of the event and has commissioned the Company to have Arkave as the main attraction of its booth.

The event will have esports tournaments for CS:GO and League of Legends and other activities such as Board Games, Card Games and RPGs. It will also host a meet and greet area and panels with celebrities, professional gamers and social influencers.

"Arkave VR has been featured in several gaming events in the past months and this is the second time we work with Bank of Brazil to be their sponsored attraction at an esports event. Virtual Reality is a great combination with the videogame culture and Arkave generated great results in every event it has featured in. We hope to keep developing the relationship with Bank of Brazil and that Arkave continues to generate revenues as a main attraction in esports events and retail gaming spaces." - Stated Daniel Japiassu - CEO of YDX Innovation.

Other Announcement

The Company has issued 53,031 common shares in consideration of services provided by Jamil Garcia as the chief finance officer of the company for the period from August, 2019, to January, 2020, pursuant to an agreement dated Aug 1st, 2019. The shares are subject to a statutory four-month and one-day hold period.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model. The Company will release an exclusive game with Disney featuring Mickey Mouse. The release date is set for Q1 2020.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

