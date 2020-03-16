Weatherford Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

HOUSTON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc announced today its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.

Weatherford emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection pursuant to a prepackaged plan of reorganization on December 13, 2019 and eliminated $6.2 billion of debt as part of its financial restructuring. Upon emergence, Weatherford adopted fresh-start accounting which results in Weatherford becoming a new entity for accounting and financial reporting purposes. As required by GAAP, results for the year must be presented separately as the predecessor period from January 1, 2019 through December 13, 2019 (the "Predecessor" period) and the successor period from December 14, 2019 through December 31, 2019 (the "Successor" period). The results from these Predecessor and Successor periods are not comparable. Nevertheless, the Company has combined the results of the Predecessor and Successor periods as a non-GAAP measure ("combined" results) to compare to prior periods for discussion purposes herein, as we believe it provides the most meaningful basis to analyze our results.

On a GAAP basis, total revenues and net loss in the Successor period from December 14, 2019 to December 31, 2019 were $261 million and $26 million, respectively. Total revenues and net income in the Predecessor period from January 1, 2019 to December 13, 2019 were $5.0 billion and $3.7 billion, respectively. Total revenues and net income in the Predecessor period from October 1, 2019 to December 13, 2019 were $985 million and $5.3 billion, respectively. The Predecessor period includes a net reorganization gain of $5.4 billion from January 1, 2019 to December 13, 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis:

Full-year 2019 combined revenues of $5.2 billion declined 9% versus 2018 (3% decline excluding divestitures [1] )

declined 9% versus 2018 (3% decline excluding divestitures ) International combined revenues declined 4% year-on-year (6% growth excluding divestitures)



In North America , combined revenues declined 19% year-on-year (17% decline excluding divestitures)

, combined revenues declined 19% year-on-year (17% decline excluding divestitures) Full-year 2019 combined adjusted EBITDA [2] of $567 million and associated margins of 11%

of and associated margins of 11% Fourth-quarter 2019 combined revenues of $1.2 billion declined 5% sequentially

declined 5% sequentially Sequential declines in combined revenues of 5% internationally and 7% in North America

Fourth-quarter 2019 combined adjusted EBITDA of $151 million and associated margins of 12%

and associated margins of 12% Net debt of $1.4 billion [2] as of December 31, 2019 and no significant debt maturities until 2024

Mark A. McCollum, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to begin a new chapter for Weatherford, after completing a challenging journey that culminated with our financial restructuring. I would like to thank our stakeholders for their strong support over the past year, and, in particular, our employees for their hard work and dedication.

"Notably, we significantly reduced our debt levels and increased our liquidity position so that we are better positioned to execute against our strategic objectives going forward. Despite the successes achieved thus far in our operational improvement efforts, we are not satisfied with the current results. We are intently focused on continuing to improve our business and we believe meaningful opportunities remain longer term.

"The Company's results for the fourth quarter and the full year were impacted by the challenges our industry faced in 2019. Activity reductions in North America and the impact of the economic crisis in Argentina drove unfavorable sequential top- and bottom-line performance during the fourth quarter.

"Combined fourth-quarter revenues in North America declined by 6% sequentially[1] and 24% year-on-year[1] as customers' focus on financial returns and free cash flow generation resulted in budget exhaustion much earlier than we have seen previously. The impact was particularly negative for our business in Canada, where average rig counts declined 30% year-on-year.

"Our international revenues, which accounted for approximately 70% of total combined revenues in 2019, grew 6% year-on-year[1] and were bolstered by 10% growth[1] in the Middle East. As noted above, the economic crisis and associated activity reductions in Argentina negatively impacted our fourth-quarter results, where we experienced a steep decline in combined revenues.

"The Company's combined adjusted EBITDA margins expanded by 350 basis points sequentially during the second half of the year due to a combination of favorable business mix and ongoing cost savings efforts. The improvement in business mix during the second half of the year was concentrated in the Eastern Hemisphere, and was driven by capital sales in Europe, increased drilling and production activity in Russia, and increased sales of Artificial Lift and Completions products in the Middle East.

"Recent developments have created significant uncertainty on the industry's trajectory for 2020. The global impacts surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including operational and manufacturing disruptions, logistical constraints and travel restrictions, are rapidly evolving and increasingly dynamic.

"Further, recent actions by certain members of OPEC and its partners have also disrupted the supply/demand equation, resulting in commodity price weakness and reductions to the capital spending plans of our customers. We were already taking a number of actions which were yielding improvements in our cost structure as we entered the year. However, given current market conditions, we are now implementing more aggressive actions to right-size our business, including further structural reductions in North America, adjustments to our manufacturing capacity, exiting unprofitable geographies, and lowering global support costs.

"Despite this challenging outlook, we are committed to improving our profitability and free cash flow in 2020. We are embedding a returns-focused mindset into our organization and this, alongside continued cost-reduction efforts and the non-recurrence of costs associated with our financial restructuring, will assist in achieving our profit and cash flow objectives."

Notes:

[1] Excludes the impact of Land Drilling Rigs and the Surface Logging Systems and Labs divestitures completed in 2019.

[2] Net debt calculated as total short- and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are a non-GAAP measure. Each measure is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the tables below.

Operating Segments

Western Hemisphere





Successor



Predecessor





Predecessor



Period From



Period From

Non-GAAP

Quarter

Quarter



12/14/19 to



10/01/19 to

Combined

Ended

Ended ($ in Millions)

12/31/19



12/13/19

Results

09/30/19

12/31/18 Revenues:





















North America

$ 68



$ 289

$ 357

$ 383

$ 485 Latin America

53



211

264

292

291 Total Revenues

$ 121



$ 500

$ 621

$ 675

$ 776























Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$ 10



$ 53

$ 63

$ 59

$ 110 % Margin

8%



11%

10%

9%

14%

Fourth-quarter combined Western Hemisphere revenues of $621 million decreased 8% sequentially and 20% year-on-year. Excluding the impact of divestitures[1], combined revenues declined 8% sequentially and 17% year-on-year. In North America, fourth-quarter combined revenues of $357 million declined 7% sequentially, primarily within our Completions, Drilling and Evaluation and Well Construction businesses, as operators' focus on cash flow translated into lower rig counts and less spending in the United States, particularly in the land market. Fourth-quarter combined revenues of $264 million in Latin America declined 10% sequentially, driven primarily by the aforementioned activity reductions in Argentina associated with the economic crisis and the impact of divestitures, which were partially offset by additional offshore activity in Mexico and Brazil.

Fourth-quarter combined adjusted segment EBITDA of $63 million increased $4 million sequentially and associated margins of 10% increased by 140 basis points. Favorable product mix and reductions in field operating expenses drove the sequential growth, which were partially offset by activity reductions in Argentina.

Eastern Hemisphere





Successor



Predecessor





Predecessor



Period From



Period From

Non-GAAP

Quarter

Quarter



12/14/19 to



10/01/19 to

Combined

Ended

Ended ($ in Millions)

12/31/19



12/13/19

Results

09/30/19

12/31/18 Revenues:





















Middle East, North Africa & Asia

$ 88



$ 298

$ 386

$ 377

$ 397 Europe, SSA & Russia

52



187

239

262

256 Total Revenues

$ 140



$ 485

$ 625

$ 639

$ 653























Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$ 30



$ 84

$ 114

$ 144

$ 128 % Margin

21%



17%

18%

23%

20%

Fourth-quarter combined Eastern Hemisphere revenues of $625 million decreased 2% sequentially and 4% year-on-year. Excluding the impact of divestitures[1], combined revenues declined 2% sequentially and grew 4% year-on-year. Fourth-quarter combined revenues in Middle East, North Africa and Asia of $386 million grew 2% sequentially, due to increased Completions and Production product sales. Fourth-quarter combined revenues in Europe, Sub Saharan Africa, and Russia of $239 million declined 9% sequentially, primarily due to product sales in Europe that did not repeat in the fourth quarter, as well as seasonal activity reductions in Russia.

Fourth-quarter combined adjusted segment EBITDA of $114 million declined $30 million sequentially and associated margins of 18% declined 430 basis points versus the third quarter of 2019. The sequential decline primarily resulted from the non-recurrence of product sales in Europe, unfavorable fall-through associated with seasonal activity reductions in the North Sea and Russia, and divestiture costs associated with our Land Rigs in the Middle East.

Customer & Technology Highlights

Weatherford was awarded a $220-million contract with ADNOC to deliver directional drilling services with our Magnus rotary steerable system. We also received awards for fishing services and a five-year award for casing-handling and tubular running services. These contract wins are a testament to our focus on the critical Middle East region and the drilling services award leads us into the next phase of international growth for Magnus.

was awarded a contract with ADNOC to deliver directional drilling services with our Magnus rotary steerable system. We also received awards for fishing services and a five-year award for casing-handling and tubular running services. These contract wins are a testament to our focus on the critical region and the drilling services award leads us into the next phase of international growth for Magnus. Weatherford secured a $187-million contract extension to provide integrated services for shallow-water operations in Mexico . The operator extended the contract due to the superior performance and value Weatherford delivered through reductions in drilling times and other efficiencies.

secured a contract extension to provide integrated services for shallow-water operations in . The operator extended the contract due to the superior performance and value delivered through reductions in drilling times and other efficiencies. Weatherford signed its largest-ever contract for ultra-deepwater safety valves with Brazilian-based multinational corporation Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., more commonly known as Petrobras. Weatherford will deliver 24 Optimax deep-set safety valves in the next four years.

signed its largest-ever contract for ultra-deepwater safety valves with Brazilian-based multinational corporation Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., more commonly known as Petrobras. will deliver 24 Optimax deep-set safety valves in the next four years. Weatherford deployed the Vero conventional system to run a 300-connection completion for an operator in Oman . The system delivered a 25% overall improvement in operational efficiency, zero rejected joints, and reduced personnel on board the rig. This operation demonstrates how Weatherford is embedding digitization within its market-leading products and services to help customers achieve their goals of increasing safety, reliability, and cash flows.

deployed the Vero conventional system to run a 300-connection completion for an operator in . The system delivered a 25% overall improvement in operational efficiency, zero rejected joints, and reduced personnel on board the rig. This operation demonstrates how is embedding digitization within its market-leading products and services to help customers achieve their goals of increasing safety, reliability, and cash flows. Weatherford introduced the Magnus 950 and Magnus 1100 rotary steerable solution to several international markets. These large-sized tools are fundamental to expanding our market share in large-diameter drilling in the Middle East as well as offshore markets, important markets for us going forward. For example, Weatherford recently deployed Magnus 1100 in Kuwait for deep drilling operations, where it completed a section with a record rate of penetration (ROP) and 12 hours faster than the previous record. In another operation, we recently deployed the Magnus 950 offshore in Mexico where we drilled a section 10 days faster than the previous best well in the field.

introduced the Magnus 950 and Magnus 1100 rotary steerable solution to several international markets. These large-sized tools are fundamental to expanding our market share in large-diameter drilling in the as well as offshore markets, important markets for us going forward. For example, recently deployed Magnus 1100 in for deep drilling operations, where it completed a section with a record rate of penetration (ROP) and 12 hours faster than the previous record. In another operation, we recently deployed the Magnus 950 offshore in where we drilled a section 10 days faster than the previous best well in the field. In the U.S., the AlphaST single-trip openhole cement and sidetrack system saved an operator 29 hours of rig time. After three unsuccessful attempts to sidetrack off a cement plug, the customer called Weatherford to deliver a whipstock system with single-trip openhole sidetrack capabilities to mitigate re-drilling the hole section and complete the well without further delays and incremental well costs.

single-trip openhole cement and sidetrack system saved an operator 29 hours of rig time. After three unsuccessful attempts to sidetrack off a cement plug, the customer called to deliver a whipstock system with single-trip openhole sidetrack capabilities to mitigate re-drilling the hole section and complete the well without further delays and incremental well costs. The Company saved a large Middle East operator 18 days of rig time by using managed pressure drilling (MPD) to achieve a high ROP while drilling in tight-gas reservoirs. Bolstered by multiple other MPD successes in the market, this achievement helps enable future growth in this essential market for us.

operator 18 days of rig time by using managed pressure drilling (MPD) to achieve a high ROP while drilling in tight-gas reservoirs. Bolstered by multiple other MPD successes in the market, this achievement helps enable future growth in this essential market for us. Weatherford received multiple awards during the quarter, including three "Best of the Year" awards from World Oil for Best Completion Technology (TR1P single-trip completion system), Best Production Technology (Centrifugal Jet Pumps), and Best Digital Transformation Technology (ForeSite Edge), two Spotlight on New Technology awards from OTC Asia (Victus Intelligent MPD and Magnus Rotary Steerable System), and multiple Lantern awards including Best in Oil and Gas (Victus MPD) and numerous business marketing awards.

About Weatherford

Weatherford is the leading wellbore and production solutions company. Operating in more than 80 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of 24,000 team members and 610 locations, which include service, research and development, training, and manufacturing facilities. Visit https://www.weatherford.com/ for more information or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube.

Conference Call Details

Weatherford will host a conference call on Monday, March 16, 2020, to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2019. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

Listeners can access the conference call at https://www.weatherford.com/en/investor-relations/conference-call-details/ or by dialing +1 877-328-5344 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-902-6762 (outside of the U.S.) and asking for the Weatherford conference call. Listeners should log in or dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until March 26, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial +1 877-344-7529 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-317-0088 (outside of the U.S.) and reference conference number 10139185.

Contact

Sebastian Pellizzer

Senior Director, Investor Relations

+1 713-836-6777

investor.relations@weatherford.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning, among other things, the Company's quarterly and full-year non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, effective tax rate, net debt, forecasts or expectations regarding business outlook, and capital expenditures, and are also generally identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "outlook," "budget," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "guidance," "may," "should," "could," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs of Weatherford's management and are subject to significant risks, assumptions, and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Readers are also cautioned that forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results, including the macroeconomic outlook for the oil and gas industry, realization of additional cost savings and operational efficiencies and potential logistical issues and business interruptions associated with COVID-19. Forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and those set forth from time-to-time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.

Weatherford International plc Quarterly Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) ($ in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)











Successor



Predecessor





Predecessor

Period From



Period From

Non-GAAP

Quarter

Quarter

12/14/19 to



10/1/19 to

Combined

Ended

Ended

12/31/19



12/13/19

Results

09/30/19

12/31/18 Revenues:



















Western Hemisphere $ 121



$ 500

$ 621

$ 675

$ 776 Eastern Hemisphere 140



485

625

639

653 Total Revenues 261



985

1,246

1,314

1,429





















Operating Income (Loss):



















Western Hemisphere (4)



19

15

15

56 Eastern Hemisphere 10



30

40

56

46 Segment Operating Income 6



49

55

71

102 Corporate Expenses (5)



(23)

(28)

(31)

(29) Goodwill Impairment -



-

-

(399)

(1,917) Restructuring Charges -



(96)

(96)

(53)

(36) Gain on Sale of Operational Assets -



-

-

15

- Other Charges, Net -



(246)

(246)

(50)

(79) Total Operating Income (Loss) 1



(316)

(315)

(447)

(1,959)





















Other Income (Expense):



















Reorganization Items (4)



5,692

5,688

(303)

- Interest Expense, Net (12)



(21)

(33)

(26)

(157) Other Non-Operating Expenses, Net -



(8)

(8)

(8)

(26) Net Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (15)



5,347

5,332

(784)

(2,142) Income Tax (Provision) Benefit (9)



(59)

(68)

(31)

46 Net Income (Loss) (24)



5,288

5,264

(815)

(2,096) Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling

Interests 2



9

11

6

7 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to

Weatherford $ (26)



$ 5,279

$ 5,253

$ (821)

$ (2,103)





















Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to

Weatherford:



















Basic and Diluted $ (0.37)



$ 5.26

n/a

$ (0.82)

$ (2.10)





















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:



















Basic and Diluted 70



1,004

n/a

1,004

1,001

Weatherford International plc Full Year Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) ($ in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)











Successor



Predecessor





Predecessor

Period From



Period From

Non-GAAP

Year

12/14/19 to



01/01/19 to

Combined

Ended

12/31/19



12/13/19

Results

12/31/18 Revenues:















Western Hemisphere $ 121



$ 2,620

$ 2,741

$ 3,063 Eastern Hemisphere 140



2,334

2,474

2,681 Total Revenues 261



4,954

5,215

5,744

















Operating Income (Loss):















Western Hemisphere (4)



54

50

208 Eastern Hemisphere 10



134

144

119 Segment Operating Income 6



188

194

327 Corporate Expenses (5)



(118)

(123)

(130) Goodwill Impairment -



(730)

(730)

(1,917) Restructuring Charges -



(189)

(189)

(126) Prepetition Charges -



(86)

(86)

- Gain on Sale of Operational Assets -



15

15

- Other Charges, Net* -



(262)

(262)

(238) Total Operating Income (Loss) 1



(1,182)

(1,181)

(2,084)

















Other Income (Expense):















Reorganization Items (4)



5,389

5,385

- Interest Expense, Net (12)



(362)

(374)

(614) Other Non-operating Expenses, Net -



(26)

(26)

(59) Net Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (15)



3,819

3,804

(2,757) Income Tax Provision (9)



(135)

(144)

(34) Net Income (Loss) (24)



3,684

3,660

(2,791) Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 2



23

25

20 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Weatherford $ (26)



$ 3,661

$ 3,635

$ (2,811)

















Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Weatherford:















Basic and Diluted $ (0.37)



$ 3.65

n/a

$ (2.82)

















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:















Basic and Diluted 70



1,004

n/a

997

* Includes the gain on sale of businesses for land drilling rigs, reservoir solutions and surface logging.

Weatherford International plc Selected Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) ($ in Millions)



























Successor



Predecessor



12/31/19



09/30/19

06/30/19

03/31/19

12/31/18 Assets:





















Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 618



$ 676

$ 618

$ 598

$ 602 Restricted Cash

182



374

-

-

- Accounts Receivable, Net

1,241



1,277

1,226

1,154

1,130 Inventories, Net

972



1,126

1,081

1,050

1,025























Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

2,122



1,881

1,984

1,994

2,086 Goodwill

239



-

403

504

713 Intangibles, Net

1,114



176

191

203

213























Liabilities:





















Accounts Payable

585



627

735

746

732 Short-term Borrowings and Current Portion of

Long-term Debt

13



1,706

930

612

383 Long-term Debt

2,151



59

7,366

7,606

7,605























Liabilities Subject to Compromise

-



7,634

-

-

-























Shareholders' Equity / (Deficiency):





















Total Shareholders' Equity / (Deficiency)

2,916



(5,224)

(4,389)

(4,106)

(3,666)























Components of Net Debt[1]:





















Short-term Borrowings and Current Portion of

Long-term Debt

13



1,706

930

612

383 Long-term Debt

2,151



59

7,366

7,606

7,605 Liabilities Subject to Compromise Excluding Accrued Interest[2]

-



7,427

-

-

- Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents

618



676

618

598

602 Less: Restricted Cash

182



374

-

-

- Net Debt[1]

1,364



8,142

7,678

7,620

7,386

[1] Net debt is a non-GAAP measure calculated as total short- and long-term debt, plus liabilities subject to compromise excluding accrued interest, less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. [2] Liabilities subject to compromise excluding accrued interest represents the prepetition principal balance on the Predecessor's unsecured Senior and Exchangeable Senior Notes minus the related unpaid accrued interest as of the Petition Date.

Weatherford International plc Selected Cash Flows Information (Unaudited) ($ in Millions)























Successor



Predecessor





Predecessor



Period From



Period From

Non-GAAP

Year



12/14/19 to



01/01/2019 to

Combined

Ended



12/31/2019



12/13/2019

Results

12/31/18 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:

















Net Income (Loss)

$ (24)



$ 3,684

$ 3,660

$ (2,791) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash

Used in Operating Activities:

















Depreciation and Amortization

34



447

481

556 Goodwill Impairment

-



730

730

1,917 Gain on Settlement of Liabilities Subject to Compromise

-



(4,297)

(4,297)

- Reorganization Items

-



(1,161)

(1,161)

- Impairments, Write-Downs and Other

-



270

270

320 Working Capital (a)

(25)



(422)

(447)

(74) Other Operating Activities

76



2

78

(170) Total Cash Flows Provided By (Used In) Operating

Activities

61



(747)

(686)

(242)



















Cash Flows From Investing Activities:

















Capital Expenditures for Property, Plant and Equipment

(including Acquisition of Assets Held for Sale)

(20)



(250)

(270)

(217) Proceeds from Disposition of Assets

-



84

84

106 Proceeds (Payment) from Disposition of Businesses and

Investments

7



328

335

257 Other Investing Activities

(1)



(13)

(14)

(24) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

(14)



149

135

122



















Cash Flows From Financing Activities:

















Borrowings of Long-term Debt

-



1,600

1,600

586 Repayments of Long-term Debt

(1)



(318)

(319)

(502) Borrowings (Repayments) of Short-term Debt, Net

(1)



(347)

(348)

158 Debtor in Possession Financing Fees and Payments on

Backstop Agreement

-



(137)

(137)

- Other Financing Activities, Net

-



(49)

(49)

(74) Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Financing Activities

$ (2)



$ 749

$ 747

$ 168

(a) Working capital is defined as the cash changes in accounts receivable plus inventory less accounts payable.

Weatherford International plc Quarterly Selected Statements of Operations Information (Unaudited) ($ in Millions)





















Successor



Predecessor

Predecessor Quarters Ended

Period From



Period From Non-GAAP









12/14/19 to



10/01/19 to Combined









12/31/19



12/13/19 Results 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 Revenues

















Western Hemisphere $ 121



$ 500 $ 621 $ 675 $ 719 $ 726 $ 776 Eastern Hemisphere 140



485 625 639 590 620 653 Total Revenues $ 261



$ 985 $ 1,246 $ 1,314 $ 1,309 $ 1,346 $ 1,429



















Adjusted EBITDA

















Western Hemisphere $ 10



$ 53 $ 63 $ 59 $ 56 $ 57 $ 110 Eastern Hemisphere 30



84 114 144 98 92 128 Adjusted Segment EBITDA(a) 40



137 177 203 154 149 238 Corporate and Other (5)



(21) (26) (30) (31) (29) (28) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 35



$ 116 $ 151 $ 173 $ 123 $ 120 $ 210



















Operating Income (Loss)

















Western Hemisphere $ (4)



$ 19 $ 15 $ 15 $ 11 $ 9 $ 56 Eastern Hemisphere 10



30 40 56 28 20 46 Segment Operating Income 6



49 55 71 39 29 102 Corporate Expenses (5)



(23) (28) (31) (32) (32) (29) Goodwill Impairment -



- - (399) (102) (229) (1,917) Restructuring Charges -



(96) (96) (53) (20) (20) (36) Prepetition Charges -



- - - (76) (10) - Gain on Sale of Operational

Assets -



- - 15 - - - Other Charges -



(246) (246) (50) 73 (39) (79) Total Operating Income (Loss) $ 1



$ (316) $ (315) $ (447) $ (118) $ (301) $ (1,959)



















Depreciation and Amortization

















Western Hemisphere $ 14



$ 34 $ 48 $ 44 $ 45 $ 48 $ 54 Eastern Hemisphere 20



54 74 73 70 72 82 Corporate -



2 2 1 1 3 1 Total Depreciation and

Amortization $ 34



$ 90 $ 124 $ 118 $ 116 $ 123 $ 137



















Product Line (b) Revenues

















Production $ 82



$ 298 $ 380 $ 392 $ 382 $ 399 $ 401 Completion 66



225 291 286 303 306 314 Drilling and Evaluation 57



226 283 320 311 336 369 Well Construction 56



236 292 316 313 305 345 Total Product Line Revenues $ 261



$ 985 $ 1,246 $ 1,314 $ 1,309 $ 1,346 $ 1,429

(a) Includes the $15 million gain on sale operational asset in the third quarter of 2019. (b) Production includes Artificial Lift Systems, Stimulation and Testing and Production Services. Completions includes Completion Systems, Liner Systems and

Cementing Products. Drilling and Evaluation includes Drilling Services, Managed Pressure Drilling, Surface Logging Systems, Wireline Services and Reservoir

Solutions. Well Construction includes Tubular Running Services, Intervention Services, Drilling Tools and Rental Equipment and Land Drilling Rigs.

Weatherford International plc Full Year Selected Statements of Operations Information (Unaudited) ($ in Millions)















Successor



Predecessor

Predecessor

Period From



Period From Non-GAAP Year

12/14/19 to



01/01/19 to Combined Ended

12/31/19



12/13/19 Results 12/31/18 Revenues











Western Hemisphere $ 121



$ 2,620 $ 2,741 $ 3,063 Eastern Hemisphere 140



2,334 2,474 2,681 Total Revenues $ 261



$ 4,954 $ 5,215 $ 5,744













Adjusted EBITDA











Western Hemisphere $ 10



$ 225 $ 235 $ 424 Eastern Hemisphere 30



418 448 452 Adjusted Segment EBITDA (a) 40



643 683 876 Corporate and Other (5)



(111) (116) (123) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 35



$ 532 $ 567 $ 753













Operating Income (Loss)











Western Hemisphere $ (4)



$ 54 $ 50 $ 208 Eastern Hemisphere 10



134 144 119 Segment Operating Income 6



188 194 327 Corporate Expenses (5)



(118) (123) (130) Goodwill Impairment -



(730) (730) (1,917) Restructuring Charges -



(189) (189) (126) Prepetition Charges -



(86) (86) - Gain on Sale of Operational Assets -



15 15 - Other Charges -



(262) (262) (238) Total Operating Income (Loss) $ 1



$ (1,182) $ (1,181) $ (2,084)













Depreciation and Amortization











Western Hemisphere $ 14



$ 171 $ 185 $ 216 Eastern Hemisphere 20



269 289 333 Corporate -



7 7 7 Total Depreciation and Amortization $ 34



$ 447 $ 481 $ 556













Product Line (b) Revenues











Production $ 82



$ 1,471 $ 1,553 $ 1,559 Completion 66



1,120 1,186 1,214 Drilling and Evaluation 57



1,193 1,250 1,425 Well Construction 56



1,170 1,226 1,546 Total Product Line Revenues $ 261



$ 4,954 $ 5,215 $ 5,744

(a) Includes the $15 million gain on sale operational asset in the third quarter of 2019. (b) Production includes Artificial Lift Systems, Stimulation and Testing and Production Services. Completions includes Completion Systems, Liner Systems and

Cementing Products. Drilling and Evaluation includes Drilling Services, Managed Pressure Drilling, Surface Logging Systems, Wireline Services and Reservoir

Solutions. Well Construction includes Tubular Running Services, Intervention Services, Drilling Tools and Rental Equipment and Land Drilling Rigs.

We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Weatherford's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios (as defined under the SEC's Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K) may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results of prior periods and comparisons with peer companies. The non-GAAP amounts shown in the following tables should not be considered as substitutes for operating income, provision for income taxes, net income or other data prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP, but should be viewed in addition to the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Weatherford International plc Quarterly Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) ($ in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)





















Successor



Predecessor

Predecessor Quarters Ended

Period From



Period From Non-GAAP









12/14/19 to



10/1/19 to Combined









12/31/19



12/13/19 Results 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 Operating Income (Loss):

















GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 1



$ (316) $ (315) $ (447) $ (118) $ (301) $ (1,959) Goodwill Impairment (a) -



- - 399 102 229 1,917 Restructuring Charges (b) -



96 96 53 20 20 36 Asset Write-Downs and Other (c) (d) -



254 254 42 41 37 79 Prepetition Charges -



- - - 76 10 - Gain on Sale of Operational Assets -



- - (15) - - - (Gain) Loss on Sale of Business -



(8) (8) 8 (114) 2 - Operating Non-GAAP Adjustments -



342 342 487 125 298 2,032 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income $ 1



$ 26 $ 27 $ 40 $ 7 $ (3) $ 73



















Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes:

















GAAP Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ (15)



$ 5,347 $ 5,332 $ (784) $ (279) $ (465) $ (2,142) Operating Non-GAAP Adjustments -



342 342 487 125 298 2,032 Reorganization Items (e) 4



(5,692) (5,688) 303 - - - Other Non-Operating Expenses (f) -



- - - - - 1 Non-GAAP Adjustments Before Taxes 4



(5,350) (5,346) 790 125 298 2,033 Non-GAAP Loss Before Income Taxes $ (11)



$ (3) $ (14) $ 6 $ (154) $ (167) $ (109)



















Benefit (Provision) for Income Taxes:

















GAAP Benefit (Provision) for Income Taxes (9)



$ (59) $ (68) $ (31) $ (33) $ (12) $ 46 Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments -



24 24 (4) 2 (8) (70) Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes $ (9)



$ (35) $ (44) $ (35) $ (31) $ (20) $ (24)



















Net Income (Loss) Attributable to

Weatherford:

















GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (26)



$ 5,279 $ 5,253 $ (821) $ (316) $ (481) $ (2,103) Non-GAAP Adjustments, net of tax 4



(5,326) (5,322) 786 127 290 1,963 Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (22)



$ (47) $ (69) $ (35) $ (189) $ (191) $ (140)



















Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share

Attributable to Weatherford:

















GAAP Diluted Income (Loss) per Share $ (0.37)



$ 5.26 n/a $ (0.82) $ (0.31) $ (0.48) $ (2.10) Non-GAAP Adjustments, net of tax 0.06



(5.31) n/a 0.79 0.12 0.29 1.96 Non-GAAP Diluted Loss per Share $ (0.31)



$ (0.05) n/a $ (0.03) $ (0.19) $ (0.19) $ (0.14)



















GAAP Effective Tax Rate (g) (60)%



1% 1% (4)% (11)% (3)% 2% Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate (h) (82)%



(1,167)% (314)% (583)% (20)% (12)% (23)%

(a) Represents goodwill impairment after a fair value assessment of our business and assets for the periods presented. (b) Represents restructuring, facility consolidation and severance costs for the periods presented. (c) The fourth quarter of 2018 primarily included asset write-downs related to land drilling rigs held for sale, partially offset by gains on property sales. (d) Primarily included asset write-downs and inventory charges, partially offset by a gain on purchase of a joint venture remaining interest. (e) Primarily from the gain on settlement of liabilities subject to compromise and fresh start valuation adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2019 and unamortized debt issuance and other fees in the third

quarter of 2019. (f) Represents bond tender premium on redemption of senior notes, currency devaluations on the Angolan kwanza and warrant valuation adjustments. (g) GAAP Effective Tax Rate is the GAAP provision for income taxes divided by GAAP income before income taxes and calculated in thousands. (h) Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate is the Non-GAAP provision for income taxes divided by Non-GAAP income before income taxes and calculated in thousands.

Weatherford International plc Full Year Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) ($ in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)

















Successor



Predecessor



Predecessor

Period From



Period From Non-GAAP

Year

12/14/19 to



01/01/19 to Combined

Ended

12/31/19



12/13/19 Results

12/31/18 Operating Income (Loss):













GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 1



$ (1,182) $ (1,181)

$ (2,084) Goodwill Impairment (a) -



730 730

1,917 Restructuring Charges (b) -



189 189

126 Asset Write-Downs and Other (c) (d) -



374 374

238 Prepetition Charges -



86 86

- Gain on Sale of Operational Assets -



(15) (15)

- (Gain) Loss on Sale of Business -



(112) (112)

- Operating Non-GAAP Adjustments -



1,252 1,252

2,281 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income $ 1



$ 70 $ 71

$ 197















Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes:













GAAP Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ (15)



$ 3,819 $ 3,804

$ (2,757) Operating Non-GAAP Adjustments -



1,252 1,252

2,281 Reorganization Items (e) 4



(5,389) (5,385)

- Other Non-Operating Expenses (f) -



- -

13 Non-GAAP Adjustments Before Taxes 4



(4,137) (4,133)

2,294 Non-GAAP Loss Before Income Taxes $ (11)



$ (318) $ (329)

$ (463)















Provision for Income Taxes:













GAAP Provision for Income Taxes (9)



$ (135) $ (144)

$ (34) Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments -



14 14

(70) Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes $ (9)



$ (121) $ (130)

$ (104)















Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Weatherford:













GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (26)



$ 3,661 $ 3,635

$ (2,811) Non-GAAP Adjustments, net of tax 4



(4,123) (4,119)

2,224 Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (22)



$ (462) $ (484)

$ (587)















Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Weatherford:













GAAP Diluted Income (Loss) per Share $ (0.37)



$ 3.65 n/a

$ (2.82) Non-GAAP Adjustments, net of tax 0.06



(4.11) n/a

2.23 Non-GAAP Diluted Loss per Share $ (0.31)



$ (0.46) n/a

$ (0.59)















GAAP Effective Tax Rate (g) (60)%



3% 3%

(1)% Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate (h) (82)%



(38)% (40)%

(23)%

(a) Represents goodwill impairment after a fair value assessment of our business and assets for the periods presented. (b) Represents restructuring, facility consolidation and severance costs for the periods presented. (c) The fourth quarter of 2018 primarily included asset write-downs related to land drilling rigs held for sale, partially offset by gains on property sales. (d) Primarily included asset write-downs and inventory charges, partially offset by a gain on purchase of a joint venture remaining interest. (e) Primarily from the gain on settlement of liabilities subject to compromise and fresh start valuation adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2019 and unamortized debt issuance and other fees in

the third quarter of 2019. (f) Represents bond tender premium on redemption of senior notes, currency devaluations on the Angolan kwanza and warrant valuation adjustments. (g) GAAP Effective Tax Rate is the GAAP provision for income taxes divided by GAAP income before income taxes and calculated in thousands. (h) Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate is the Non-GAAP provision for income taxes divided by Non-GAAP income before income taxes and calculated in thousands.

Weatherford International plc Quarterly Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBITDA (Unaudited) ($ in Millions)









































Successor



Predecessor

Predecessor Quarters Ended

Period From



Period From Non-GAAP









12/14/19 to



10/1/19 to Combined









12/31/19



12/13/19 Results 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18



















Net Income (Loss) Attributable to

Weatherford $ (26)



$ 5,279 $ 5,253 $ (821) $ (316) $ (481) $ (2,103) Net Income Attributable to

Noncontrolling Interests 2



9 11 6 4 4 7 Net Income (Loss ) (24)



5,288 5,264 (815) (312) (477) (2,096) Interest Expense, Net 12



21 33 26 160 155 157 Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 9



59 68 31 33 12 (46) Depreciation and Amortization 34



90 124 118 116 123 137 EBITDA 31



5,458 5,489 (640) (3) (187) (1,848)



















Other (Income) Expense Adjustments:

















Reorganization Items 4



(5,692) (5,688) 303 - - - Goodwill Impairment -



- - 399 102 229 1,917 Asset Write-Downs and Other -



254 254 42 41 37 79 Restructuring Charges -



96 96 53 20 20 36 Prepetition Charges -



- - - 76 10 - (Gain) Loss on Sale of Business -



(8) (8) 8 (114) 2 - Other Non-Operating Expenses -



- - - - - 1 Other Expense, Net -



8 8 8 1 9 25 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35



$ 116 $ 151 $ 173 $ 123 $ 120 $ 210

Weatherford International plc Full Year Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBITDA (Unaudited) ($ in Millions)

































Successor



Predecessor



Predecessor

Period From



Period From Non-GAAP

Year

12/14/19 to



01/01/19 to Combined

Ended

12/31/19



12/13/19 Results

12/31/18















Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Weatherford $ (26)



$ 3,661 $ 3,635

$ (2,811) Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 2



23 25

20 Net Income (Loss) (24)



3,684 3,660

(2,791) Interest Expense, Net 12



362 374

614 Income Tax Provision 9



135 144

34 Depreciation and Amortization 34



447 481

556 EBITDA 31



4,628 4,659

(1,587)















Other (Income) Expense Adjustments:













Reorganization Items 4



(5,389) (5,385)

- Goodwill Impairment -



730 730

1,917 Asset Write-Downs and Other -



374 374

238 Restructuring Charges -



189 189

126 Prepetition Charges -



86 86

- (Gain) on Sale of Business -



(112) (112)

- Other Non-Operating Expenses -



- -

13 Other Expense, Net -



26 26

46 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35



$ 532 $ 567

$ 753

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/73933/weatherford_international_logo.jpg