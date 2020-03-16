Automotive Gesture Recognition Market Revenue to Hit USD 2.5 Bn by 2026, Growing at Over 17%: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to latest report "Automotive Gesture Recognition Market by Product (Touch-based, Touchless), Authentication (Hand/Fingerprint/Palm/Leg, Face, Vision/Iris), Application (Multimedia/Infotainment/Navigation, Lighting), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of automotive gesture recognition will cross $2.5 billion by 2026.

The steadily growing adoption of gesture control systems by automobile manufacturers for offering enhanced safety, security and user experience to its customers is propelling the automotive gesture recognition market growth. Development in IoT enabled vehicle management, automation and in-car entertainment, will further drive the market demand.

Touch-based gesture recognition systems are anticipated to expand at over 12% till 2026. With the help of touch-based gesture control interface, the driver can draw certain fixed symbols to trigger a variety of functions directly to gain quick access. The system allows faster operations than traditional control concepts of buttons and switches. Touch-based gesture recognition is increasingly becoming popular due to availability of multifigure touch and user-friendly operations.

Immense growth potential offered by the technology is attracting new entrants in the automotive sector, further intensifying the competition. Established players are focusing on investing in other leading firms to gain access to recent technologies and strengthen their foothold.

Majority of the automotive gesture recognition system sales can be attributed to luxury passenger car segment. Increasing affordability for premium and high-end cars has escalated deployment. Self-driving cars and electric vehicles make PCV the most lucrative segment in the automotive gesture recognition market.

Various companies are offering gesture control in vehicles. For instance, in January 2019, Jaguar Land Rover developed gesture recognition system to control its car doors. The system automatically opens the door as driver approaches or it can operate by gesture control. Other applications are rapidly up taking in gesture recognition systems to create new avenues for targeting unengaged automobile OEMs.

Europe automotive gesture recognition market is predicted to witness around 17% growth during the forecast period. It is estimated that nearly 40% of the luxury car brands in Europe have deployed gesture recognition system. This has resulted in improved driver experience, faster access, and improved customer experience. Additionally, rise in government initiatives for self-driving technology is propelling the autonomous cars trend in Europe.

Increasing incorporation of the system in autonomous cars is driving the demand for gesture recognition. For instance, Waymo LLC, the autonomous driving technology development company has implemented gesture recognition technology in self-driving cars that allows responding to traffic cops' hand signals.

Companies are focusing on various organic and inorganic business growth strategies, including new product launches, forging new alliances to strengthen partner network, and strategic acquisitions to stay competitive in a dynamic market.

Some major findings of the automotive gesture recognition market report include:

The increasing adoption of premium cars have created a positive outlook for the market.

Touchless solutions offer high flexibility to the users and will experience considerable market growth.

Hand/fingerprint/palm/leg segment will secure large automotive gesture recognition market share through 2026 as the technology provides numerous benefits.

Due to the rising trend of autonomous vehicles and EVs, the demand for automotive gesture recognition is likely to increase consistently in the coming years.

Solution providers are focusing on strategic collaborations and investment in research and development in order to gain market share.

