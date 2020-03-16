EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic Modular Solution for COVID-19

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT") has been asked to work on a Mobile Quarantine Solution to address the current COVID-19 global pandemic. EHT has been working diligently with its team this last week to develop a modular unit that can be utilized as a Modular Mobile Quarantine Unit during these unprecedented challenging times. One of the primary attractions and benefits that the EHT unit has is its interior negative pressure, which will allow medical professionals and hospitals to use the units to store and sanitize all pertinent equipment (and potentially house critical patients, as needed). EHT has been told this will be a critical, considerable need for hospitals worldwide going forward.

The EHT units (an example of which, as seen in the photo attached) are generally expansive (10' X 40') and can be used to house critical medical equipment or highly important acute-care and/or specialty beds. EHT can also make larger units and the units (even in mixing and matching different sizes) can be attached to each other. Each unit can also be outfitted with EHT's ENERTEC Solar panels so the unit can run completely off grid (and consequently alleviate any concomitant power needs that may arise).

Due to their modular design, these units can be rapidly deployed and quickly assembled adding much-needed hospital space, both at home and abroad, and they could also be deployed as many of the burgeoning drive-thru test facilities.

EHT had the initial request for a possible Mobile Quarantine Solution come from a couple of medical institutions, which inquired if this type of unit could be produced. EHT then started to talk with both Canadian and American hospital administrators and found there was substantial interest in their market. EHT has also commenced pursuing leads in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, through its respective joint venture partners.

While some companies have had their supply chain adversely affected by the current overly concerning health conditions, EHT is in an enviable position that it has inventory on hand and can produce and assemble orders as they are placed.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented that "We want to do everything we can in these trying times to utilize our technology to help as many people as possible. We continue to work on our many other projects as well and will updates on those in the next couple of weeks as appropriate and circumstances unfold."

Please see attached photo: Click Here Now!

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information relating to sales of the products (the "Opportunities") involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, for the Opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information on the Opportunities outlined in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

John Gamble

Director

(289) 488-1699

jgamble@ehthybrid.com

info@ehthybrid.com

Website: www.ehthybrid.com

SOURCE: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580758/EnerDynamic-Modular-Solution-for-COVID-19