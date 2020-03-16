NOTICE 16 MARCH 2020 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: BILOT PLC At the request of Bilot Plc, Bilot Plc's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as from March 17, 2020. Short name: BILOT Number of shares: 3 723 480 ISIN code: FI4000414800 Order book ID: 190735 Company Identity Number: 1981569-9 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 9000 Technology Super sector: 9500 Technology This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Alexander Corporate Finance Oy. For further information, please call Alexander Corporate Finance Oy on +358 50 520 4098. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260