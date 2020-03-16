Valoe Corporation has extended its €3.5m convertible bonds issuance but with investors fleeing to safe havens and Lithuania yesterday announcing COVID-19 quarantine measures, hopes of getting cell manufacturing off the ground in Vilnius this month appear unrealistic.With global stock markets roiled by the COVID-19 rout to traditional safe haven investments such as gold, Finnish solar manufacturer Valoe Corp has extended a crucial fundraising exercise for a second time. The company launched a €3.5 million convertible bond issue with a 45-day subscription period in November and then extended the ...

