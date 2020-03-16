Valmet to supply the world's fastest coated board making line for APP's Guangxi Jingui Pulp and Paper in China

Valmet Oyj's press release on March 16, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. EET



Valmet will supply a coated board making line (PM 2) with extensive packages of automation and Industrial Internet solutions for APP's Guangxi Jingui Pulp and Paper's (GJPP) Qinzhou mill in China. The start-up is scheduled for 2021.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The total value of an order of this type and scope is typically around EUR 150-200 million.

When started-up, PM 2 will be the world's fastest and very modern coated board making machine with the highest capacity. It will follow the footsteps of APP's Ningbo PM 4 machine that was started-up in 2014 and is currently the fastest folding box board (FBB) machine in the world.

"The most important target for GJPP was that PM 2 will be a high-capacity board machine line with state-of-the-art technology. The customer also emphasized the importance of low operating cost. Valmet's coated board line and its very low energy and water consumption values were proven to be the lowest ones when comparing to competitors," says Timo Saresvuo, Senior Sales Manager, Valmet.

Technical information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery for PM 2 will include a high-speed coated board making linefrom broke collection to reel and winders. Three OptiFlo Foudrinierheadboxes, OptiFormer Multiforming section and OptiPress Linearpress section produce high-quality base board. Four OptiCoat Jetblade coating stations ensure the high coating quality. OptiCoat Dryair dryers are very energy efficient in addition to maintaining the high coating quality. The delivery will also include complete process ventilation system for board machine with OptiAirhigh humidity hood and heat recovery. Center-driven OptiReel Linearreel combined with two OptiWin Drumtwo-drum winders with Dual Unwinddeliver substantially high capacity level without any compromises on safety.

The wide automation package includes Valmet DNAAutomation System for process and drive controls as well as runnability and condition monitoring. The Valmet IQQuality Management Solution features scanning measurements, related machine and cross direction controls and profilers.

The delivery will also include a comprehensive Paper Machine Clothing, spare partsand consumablespackages. The start-up and the further optimization of the new board machine will be supported remotely from Valmet Performance Centerutilizing the latest Industrial Internetsolutions. Data-based and proactive remote support is fast and efficient way to ensure that the machine is meeting the planned start-up curve.

The 8,850-mm-wide (wire) board machine will produce ivory board grades (folding boxboard, FBB) with the basis weight range of 190-300 g/m2. The design speed of the machine will be 1,450 m/min and the daily capacity approx. 3,800 tonnes.

Information about the customer Guangxi Jingui Pulp and Paper

Guangxi Jingui Pulp and Paper was formally established in 2003 and is a part of APP-China. Total annual production volume of APP's mills reached 11 million tons. Today, APP-China is delivering quality products to meet the growing global demand for tissue, packaging and paper from customers all over the world. Guangxi Jingui Pulp & Paper employs more than 1,500 employees.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Xiangdong Zhu, Area President, China, Valmet, tel. +86 1380 1795 775

Mika Ollikainen, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Board and Paper Mills, Valmet, tel. +358 452711711

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data