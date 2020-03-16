Leaders in Cybersecurity Have United to Combat an Unprecedented Level of Cyberattacks Particularly Targeting the Healthcare Sector in the Wake of the Covid-19 Crisis: C5 Capital

- The Alliance - including ITC Secure, IronNet, Haven Cyber Technologies, Enveil, 4iQ and Blue Cedar - has been established by C5 Capital, the specialist investment firm.

- Its first action is to provide key healthcare and research facilities with free access to a state-of-the-art cybersecurity solution through the Collective Cyber Defence for Healthcare initiative

- The initiative follows a more than doubling of cyberattacks on the global healthcare sector in the last two months.

- Attackers have targeted hospitals, clinics and even pharmaceutical research and development facilities working on a potential vaccine.

- The Collective Cyber Defence for Healthcare has been co-ordinated by C5 Capital and ITC Secure, a Network Security Consultancy specialising in cyber security.

LONDON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C5 Capital, the specialist investment firm that exclusively invests in the secure data ecosystem, including cybersecurity, AI, cloud and space, has created an Alliance of leading cybersecurity firms to tackle issues arising from the pandemic. There has been an unprecedented number of cyberattacks against the healthcare sector since the emergence of Covid-19, adding an additional threat level to overburdened hospitals, clinics and research facilities.

The C5 Alliance - which includes leading industry companies such as ITC Secure, IronNet, Haven Cyber Technologies, Enveil, 4iQ and Blue Cedar - follows a 150% increase in healthcare cyberattacks in the last two months, such as phishing emails pretending to be from the World Health Organisation (WHO), and ransomware.

Its first active response is the launch of the Collective Cyber Defence for Healthcare initiative under which C5 will provide free access for hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities in the UK and Europe to its IronDome system, the industry's first collective crowd sourcing defence product which is based on IronNet's collective defence solution. It will be managed by ITC Secure's 24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOC) based in London.

Through its existing networks, the powerful industry Alliance is already providing access to IronDome for leading healthcare organisations working at the forefront of the epidemic.

The initiative will help ensure hospitals and clinics protect their internal systems and databases for patients, healthcare workers and volunteers. It will also enable pharmaceutical research and development facilities to safeguard their work while developing a vaccine to fight the Covid-19 virus both safely and efficiently.

IronDome takes the behavioural intelligence derived from cyber anomalies and shares it across an industry sector to deliver machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns. Using IronDome, security analysts with shared interests can work together in near-real-time to collaboratively defend their data.

Andre Pienaar, Founder, C5 Capital said: "Healthcare companies and organisations are facing growing threats, as seen with the NHS attacks in 2017. Now with the Covid-19 crisis they are facing an unprecedented assault from cyberattacks. This initiative takes immediate action in helping to protect health services in the UK and Europe in the best way possible, with the knowledge of some of the world's best cybersecurity experts."

Sir Iain Lobban, C5 Investment Committee member and former Director of GCHQ, said: "Cyber criminals are opportunity-driven: they won't waste a crisis. Creating this alliance of security professionals will help protect hard-pressed health services at this time of vulnerability."

Paddy McGuinness, C5 Strategic Partner and former UK Deputy National Security Adviser for Intelligence, Security and Resilience, commented: "With the dramatic spread of Covid-19 a coordinated approach to the crisis is crucial. The cybersecurity industry has a key role to play, and this initiative addresses a growing and immediate issue. We are proud to be joining forces with a host of excellent cybersecurity companies to help tackle this problem within healthcare."

C5 Capital Limited (C5) is a global specialist investment firm that exclusively invests in the secure data ecosystem including cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and applied data analytics. The firm is dedicated to nurturing a secure digital future and our investment strategy is based on an approach of building long-term relationships with innovative companies that share in our mission. For more information, visit: www.c5capital.com

ITC has over two decades of experience delivering cyber security solutions to organisations in over 180 countries. At the heart of ITC's cyber services is a London based, 24-hour, manned security operations centre. From this centre of excellence, ITC's teams deliver high quality managed security services to help organisations manage the growing complexity of cyber threats and securely support their digital transformation. ITC's cyber advisors support customers from our London and Washington DC offices, driving cyber security change inside organisations and helping them make the right security investment choices. ITC is making the digital world a safer place to do business.

Founded in 2014 by GEN Alexander, IronNet Cybersecurity is a worldwide cybersecurity leader in network traffic analysis that is revolutionizing how enterprises, industries, and governments secure their networks by delivering the first-ever collective defense platform operating at scale. IronNet combines the skills of its cybersecurity operators with their real-world experience working on both offense and defense in the public and private sectors, integrating this deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing industry today.

