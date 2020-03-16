Tutors International Issues Statement Commending Client and Tutor Responses to COVID-19 Pandemic

Tutors International, the leading provider of elite private tuition services worldwide, has today issued a statement praising its existing clients and in situ private tutors for their solidarity and commitment as coronavirus is confirmed a pandemic

OXFORD, England, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the World Health Organisation declares the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, Tutors International CEO and founder Adam Caller has issued a statement collectively praising the company's clients and tutors for their "moving" response to the developing global issue. The elite private tuition company recruits and employs live-in private tutors to work with families around the world.

Mr Caller stated, "Without exception, my tutors are staying with their clients. I am moved beyond compare that not one tutor employed by Tutors International has requested to return home, instead showing absolute commitment to the children and families with whom they work. Also, again without exception, my clients are steadfastly treating live-in tutors as part of the family, offering to support them and inviting them into self-isolation with the family if required."

Mr Caller added, "This stirring response is testament to the fantastic rapport our tutors and clients build with one another. I cannot imagine a greater demonstration of our tutors' commitment to their students' education and welfare. Even in unprecedently challenging circumstances, our tutors are striving to support every child's unique education requirements and ensure continuity of development and progress."

In January 2020, Tutors International pledged to support families affected or displaced by the outbreak, and has strong motivation for providing this support: as previously reported, Muying Shi - a senior member of the Tutors International management team - contracted coronavirus while in Wuhan and is now in isolation. In early March 2020, Tutors International reported a significant rise in urgent private tuition enquiries due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Founded in 1999, Tutors International provides high-net-worth families with a bespoke tutoring service tailored to their specific needs and circumstances. It has offices in the UK, America, and Asia. Tutors International specialises in recruiting and employing full-time, live-in private tutors, but also provides short-term home tutors and part-time after-school tutoring anywhere in the world.

To find out more about Tutors International and the elite services it provides, including full-time private tutors for families worldwide, visit www.tutors-international.com.

