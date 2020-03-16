Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

First Interim Dividend

In light of the current global uncertainty the Board of the Company has declared an unchanged first interim dividend of 8p per share in respect of the year ending 30 September 2020 (2019: 8p per share).

Such dividend will be paid on Friday, 15 May 2020 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 3 April 2020. The associated ex-dividend date is Thursday, 2 April 2020. The dividend is to be paid from the Company's revenue account.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP'), administered by Link Asset Services, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Thursday, 23 April 2020.

The second interim dividend is expected to be declared in September 2020.

- end -

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone 0203 170 8732

16 March 2020