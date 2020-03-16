Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2020) - Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) ("Permex" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of an additional member to the Company's Board of Directors.

Permex Petroleum is welcoming Greg Montgomery as the newest member of their Board of Directors.

Mr. Montgomery has been an executive business consultant who has held the office of CFO for Oiltanking North America, Semarus Energy Advisors, Lion Copolymer, Coast Energy, Laser Midstream, and was a Director of Strategic Planning for Enbridge Energy Partners and Compliance Officer for Pennzoil Company. Mr. Montgomery is a CPA and member of the Texas Society of CPA's ("TSCPA") and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("AICPA"). He holds a bachelor's in business administration degree from the University of Houston.

Mehran Ehsan, President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to add Greg Montgomery to the Board of Directors as he will contribute meaningfully to the Company's strategic plans and growth. This addition reflects our desire to continue advancing diversity of thought and experience on the Board. On behalf of the Board, we look forward to leveraging his insights and expertise to build upon Permex's success in the years to come."

Permex also announces it will be issuing a total of 300,000 stock options ("Options") at a price of $0.05 pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"), to Greg Montgomery, subject to regulatory approval.

About Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) - www.permexpetroleum.com

Permex Petroleum is a uniquely positioned junior Oil & Gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of west Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. The company focuses on combining its low-cost development of Held by Production assets for sustainable growth with its current and future Blue-Sky projects for scale growth. The company through its wholly owned subsidiary Permex Petroleum US Corporation is a licensed operator in both states; and owns and operates on Private, State and Federal land.

