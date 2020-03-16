Telia Carrier today announced that it has launched its channel partner program to bolster sales and better service enterprise end-user customers in the US market. As a part of its channel strategy, Telia Carrier is also debuting a self-service partner portal for agents. The launch reflects Telia Carrier's strategy to build out its channel base and attract new partners to meet accelerated market demand as organizations continue to transform their International businesses with digital solutions.

The Telia Carrier program is designed to help partners effectively cross-sell the company's portfolio of leading services, including global Internet Services, Ethernet, MPLS, Cloud Connect, and SD-WAN services. Telia Carrier's recently launched its SD-WAN solutions, which deliver superior visibility, agility, control, and access to the world's best-connected Internet backbone, directly connecting about 60 percent of global Internet routes.

Telia Carrier Program Highlights

Telia Carrier, a global Internet service provider, has been providing award-winning customer services for more than 25 years and has an impressive track record for delivering rapid installation of services with customers worldwide. Targeted toward value-added resellers and master agents, the Telia Carrier channel partner program presents an opportunity to boost partners' existing portfolios with a set of solutions that both enhances and provides alternatives to their existing offerings.

Telia Carrier Customer Portal - Allows end-user customers to grant agents access at varying levels. With that authorization, the customer can allow the agent to access product information, marketing resources, training, and network maps. The portal also contains such resources as on-net selling tools and contracts.

Telia Carrier Agent Portal A valuable resource center that provides transparency into both the network and the financial aspects of Telia Carrier's services. The Telia Carrier portal includes the ability to easily track inventory, usage, trouble tickets, invoices, customer payments, and commissions.

Support for Partners to Deliver a Superior End-user Experience Telia Carrier's channel program will help partners navigate their end-users' life-cycle management to ensure a high-quality customer experience. Telia Carrier will apply the same formula that has regularly earned the operator industry accolades for its customer service. Last fall, Telia Carrier was awarded the Best Wholesale Provider and Best Customer Service at the WCA Awards for 2019.

No Channel Conflict Master agents will be able to work directly with a seasoned Telia Carrier Account Director.

Access to Telia Carrier's unique cloud-scale internet backbone ranked #1 in the world (Dyn Research).

Telia Carrier's support structure, which is similar to companies that have thousands of direct salespeople makes it easier for channel partners to do business with the company and, in turn, more quickly serve their customers. Among the program elements that enrich agent support is the promotion of Rob Pulkownik to Head of Channel Sales, Telia Carrier. In this newly created role, Rob will be responsible for attracting and signing master agents and other channel partners to compliment the efforts of the local sales team.

"Our strong international presence and concentration on leveraging an industry-leading wholesale product set as the foundation of our Enterprise products put us in a position of strength to deliver world-class solutions," said Rob Pulkownik, Head of Channel Sales, Telia Carrier. "The key to our high growth expectations will be the effective development of our Channel Partner program. With that in mind, we've developed a conflict-free relationship where our Channel Partners work together with our Direct Sales team, thereby avoiding any channel conflict."

