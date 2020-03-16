Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market Leading Companies Airbus Defence and Space, BAE Systems, Boeing Co., Elbit Systems, Inmarsat, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Military robots are autonomous robots or remote-controlled mobile robots created for military functions, from transport to search & rescue and strike mission. Some of these robotic systems are presently in use, and several such robots are under development. These military robots and autonomous systems just rolling out or already in prototype stage are far more proficient, logical, and autonomous than ones now in Iraq and Afghanistan. As new add-ons are developed, military robots will be able to take on a wider set of battlefield roles. As of now the United States military remains the largest user of these robots, however countries like China and Russia are investing billions in robotics research and development that will allow them to narrow the gap with the US.

Market Forecast's latest report "Global Military Robots and Autonomous Systems Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of airborne military robot systems, technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years - 2020 -2028 in the military robots and autonomous system industry. It also examines military robot markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Throughout the report we show how military robots and autonomous systems are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", emergence of new military robot and autonomous system technology.

In this report we have classified military robots and autonomous system industry under 5 major groups. We will research these 5 major groups and also provide forecast figures from 2020 - 2028. These are:

1. Technologies - We have divided technologies under two heads. Software and Hardware.

Software Technologies:

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Edge Computing

Complex Event Process

Transfer Learning AI

Hardware Acceleration for AI

Reinforcement Learning

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

Mixed Reality

Emotion research - affective computing

Hardware Technologies:

Power Source

Actuation

Sensing

Manipulation

Locomotion

Environmental Interaction & Navigation

Human Robot Interaction

Control

2. Applications: The 8 key areas where military robots & autonomous systems will make a big impact:

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Search and Rescue

Combat

Transportation

Explosive Ordnance Disposal

Mine Clearance

Firefighting

Others

3. Operations: In this category military robots and autonomous systems have been divided into 2 categories:

Fully Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

4. Platforms: We focus on the 3 major types of platforms

Land Based Platforms

Air Based Platforms

Sea Based Platforms

5. End Users: There are 3 major users of military robots and autonomous systems

Army

Air Force

Navy

In particular, this report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the various military robots and autonomous system tech in the defense market during 2020-2028, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence on new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis: Key military robots and autonomous system markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

Scope

Define and measure the Global Military Robots & Autonomous System Market

Financial forecast of the Global Military Robots & Autonomous System Market and its various sub-segments with respect to main geographies

Analyze and identify major market trends along with the factors driving or inhibiting the market growth

Analyze the effect of unpredictable, but realistic factors on the market

Study the company profiles of the major market players with their market share

Analyze competitive developments

Reasons to buy

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the Global Military Robots & Autonomous System Market over the next eight years

Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different systems segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

Identify the major channels that are driving the global small sat business, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the ministries of different countries within the small sat market

Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top systems providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.

