Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140QA ISIN: CA1380351009 Ticker-Symbol: 11L1 
Tradegate
16.03.20
13:30 Uhr
8,800 Euro
-1,043
-10,60 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,551
8,797
13:33
8,401
8,800
13:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANOPY GROWTH
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION8,800-10,60 %