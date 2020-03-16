Hyper Dog Media: SearchCon SEO & Digital Marketing Conference Postponed

EASTLAKE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Hyper Dog Media, a metro Denver area Search Engine Optimization and marketing company, announced the postponement of their annual SearchCon conference.

"Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided to postpone our advanced SEO and digital marketing conference until later in the year," said Jim Kreinbrink, President of Hyper Dog Media. "Ultimately, the health and well-being of speakers, attendees, sponsors, and the community at large is our primary concern."

The two-day conference, now in its 5th year, was expected to draw 200+ regional SEO experts, digital professionals, and thought leaders to discuss topics including advanced strategies for internet and content marketing, social media, conversion optimization and digital strategy.

This year's VIP sponsors are:

Inflow

Verblio

OpenDorse

LeadFeeder

Marketing Genius

OMetrics

Capsumo

For more information about SearchCon, please visit http://www.searchcon.events. Follow us on Twitter (@searchconSEO SearchCon) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/searchcon).

About Hyper Dog Media

Hyper Dog Media is a professional search engine optimization agency located in Louisville, Colorado. They help small, medium and large organizations achieve increased search ranking and targeted website traffic. Hyper Dog Media is on the cutting edge of search engine optimization, mixing innovative new strategies with tried-and-true best practices.

For more information on Hyper Dog Media services, please visit them online at www.hyperdogmedia.com; on Facebook www.facebook.com/hyperdogmedia or on Twitter @HyperDogMedia.

