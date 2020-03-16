ADARA Releases Covid-19 Resource Center for Travel Brands

Insights Help Travel Brands Stay Up-To-Date on Consumer Travel Behavior Trends

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / ADARA, the world's travel data co-op and leading provider of traveler intelligence today announced the new COVID-19 Coronavirus Resource Center for travel brands. To help travel brands adapt to a fast-changing environment, ADARA created the ADARA Travel Trends Tracker, which taps into real-time travel data to easily access travel-related consumer behavior and identify key trends. The anonymized data from over 270 travel data co-op partners is designed to help travel marketers activate the most informed marketing strategies based on current consumer travel activities.

"Over the years I've worked shoulder to shoulder with many of the marketing executives now striving to navigate the effects of Covid-19. ADARA is dedicated to providing consumer-level intelligence in order to make the best decisions in an extremely uncertain environment," said Carolyn Corda, CMO at ADARA. "We will continue to provide insights to support travelers and the companies that serve them."

ADARA's Travel Trends Tracker indicates that travel behaviors follow different patterns across leisure and business, family and solo, and domestic and international destinations. As such, it's important for brands to closely watch changing patterns as they determine their path forward during the progression of COVID-19 worldwide.

ADARA analyzed anonymized behavior of travelers on air and hotel bookings for 2020 year to date, to surface trends on booking volume, booking windows and trip purpose. ADARA will continue to utilize real-time data to update these findings. Note that the data has a slightly higher representation of leisure and unmanaged business travelers.

ADARA finds that:

Flights originating in EMEA with a US destination skyrocketed almost 250% in the 24 hours following the March 11 travel ban.

Flights booked for family leisure (3+ travelers) were up 25% the week beginning March 5 compared to the week starting Jan 2, 2020, with a particular uptick in flights purchased 90 days in advance.

Flights booked for business travel were down 30% the week beginning March 5 compared to the week starting Jan 2, 2020

Hotels booked for leisure were down 15% for solo and couple travelers and down 5% for family (3+) travelers the week beginning March 5 compared to the week starting Jan 2, 2020.

Hotel bookings for leisure travel with shorter departure horizons (<15 days) are flat in 2020, with declines in bookings with longer time horizons

About ADARA

ADARA enables consumer brands to make better decisions by delivering critical customer intelligence on intent, spend and value linked to an identity graph. We apply our proprietary machine learning and AI capabilities to ethically-sourced and ethically-deployed data from over 270 global data partners. ADARA drives how our clients personalize interactions with their customers at every stage of the lifecycle optimizing the revenue potential of each individual.

