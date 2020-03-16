Care From The Heart - In Home Services, Inc.: Care From The Heart In-Home Services, Inc. Receives Best of Home Care Award

SANTA CRUZ, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Care From The Heart Home Health, an organization that provides in-home care services to hundreds of families in Santa Cruz, has been named the #1 agency in the county by receiving the Best of Home Care Award.

"Our vision is to serve families in need of caregiving, giving with dignity, kindness, and determination," said Jackie Tucker, owner of Care From The Heart. "This recognition is truly an honor for our organization."

"Care From The Heart provided my mother with a group of dedicated, experienced people who displayed a true passion for what they do. I had the pleasure of meeting and spending many hours with most of them. Even (and especially) when dealing with difficult family member(s), every staff member acted professionally and maintained their composure. CFTH really shined during the hospice period and I'm very grateful we had [their] help." - John C.

The Best of Home Care recognition is given to home care agencies that excel in multiple score-based categories. The organization that presents the award, Home Care Pulse, is dedicated to helping home care agency owners measure the satisfaction of their clients and care providers.

Home Care Pulse is the healthcare industry's leading firm in satisfaction research and quality assurance, serving hundreds of home care businesses across North America. Home Care Pulse believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider. This accomplishment demonstrates Care From The Heart's long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement in areas including care provider training, compassion of care providers, communication, scheduling, client and care provider compatibility, etc.

Businesses must meet the following criteria to be eligible for this award:

· Have a minimum of 10% of clients interviewed on a monthly basis or a qualifying Home Care Pulse Interview package.

· Qualify above the 50th percentile in two or more client satisfaction categories within the organization's geographic region.

· Be a Home Care Pulse Certified - Trusted Provider for at least six consecutive months.

Care From The Heart In-Home Services, Inc. was established in 1995 and is family owned and operated by Jeff Tucker, a firefighter, and Jackie Tucker, a nurse. Alongside their caregiving team, they serve hundreds of families in their community. Care From The Heart announced late last year that they were named a Certified Green Business by the City of Santa Cruz for going above and beyond regulatory requirements to prevent pollution and conserve resources; as well as winning the Santa Cruz Sentinel's Readers Choice Award for Best In-Home Care 2019.

To see what patients and their care providers have to say about Care From The Heart, visit https://www.carefromtheheart.net, https://www.facebook.com/CareFromTheHeartSantaCruz/, or https://www.yelp.com/biz/care-from-the-heart-santa-cruz-6.

Call (831) 476 - 8316 to inquire about Care From the Heart's services today! Care From The Heart is currently providing a complimentary home safety assessment check by a registered nurse.

About Care From The Heart - In Home Services, Inc.

Care From the Heart is family-owned and operated. Its services include specialized dementia care, pre- and post-operative care, cancer care support, transportation, personal hygiene, meal assistance, bed, toilet and wheelchair transfer assistance and more. For more information, please call (831) 476-8316, or visit http://www.carefromtheheart.net. Care From The Heart - In Home Services, Inc. is located at 3141 Paul Sweet Road, Santa Cruz, CA 95065.

For media inquiries, please call THE NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE: Care From The Heart - In Home Services, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580614/Care-From-The-Heart-In-Home-Services-Inc-Receives-Best-of-Home-Care-Award