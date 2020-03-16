Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140Z7 ISIN: CA1941683080 Ticker-Symbol: 2CO1 
Frankfurt
16.03.20
08:00 Uhr
0,020 Euro
+0,004
+21,88 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COLIBRI RESOURCE
COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION0,020+21,88 %