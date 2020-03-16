Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2020) - VGrab Communications Inc. (OTCQB: VGRBF) (the "Company" or "VGrab"), an OTC listed issuer, is pleased to announce the completion of the development of the VGrab vending machine prototype and is currently organizing the first test run before starting a large-scale production and commercialization of the VGrab Vending Machines. The first prototype of the Vending Machine is expected to be placed at a local university by the end of April with further units placed across the university's campus and other universities across Malaysia.

The newly developed VGrab Vending Machine will be customizable to sell variety of consumer products ranging from traditional snacks, soft drinks and coffee, to prepaid mobile cards and other goods, while simultaneously displaying advertisements and other various promotional content. Each Vgrab Vending Machine will be supplied with a credit card reader and a QR Code reader, which will facilitate not only payment with credit cards, but will also enable payments via eWallet and other membership-based payments.

The VGrab Vending Machines are based on VGrab's developed operating system, which includes VGrab Membership System (VMS), VGrab Online Transactions Management System (VOTMS) and VGrab Advertising Rotational Management System (VARMS). VMS is a cloud-based software solution that provides complete management of membership registration and can be used for loyalty programs, accumulation of points, and redemption of vouchers for various types of promotional programs. VOTMS is in a class of software programs capable of supporting transaction-oriented applications on the Internet and integrating various existing online banks and eWallet systems. Lastly, the VARMS software allows multiple advertisements in a single location either online or offline. VGrab's clients will be able to promote their businesses, products, or services, through rotating their marketing material with each new page load or advertising space allotted.

Currently, VGrab is negotiating a distribution agreement for a three-year commitment to distribute its Vending Machines in Malaysia and Indonesia. At the same time the Company is considering commercialization of the Vending Machines through creating franchising opportunities.

