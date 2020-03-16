The touch controller IC market is expected to grow by USD 6.67 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005415/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Touch Controller IC Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The surge in online shopping is creating immense challenge for retailers to sustain in the market. In order to sustain the competition, retailers are focusing on increasing consumer interaction through interactive kiosks. These touch-enabled kiosks in the outlets are enabling consumers to engage and browse through the stock and order products. Some of the outlets are using touch-enabled tablets to display the product range. Intel has come up with the idea of a multi-touch intelligent digital signage concept for displaying customized ads in an outlet. Therefore, the demand for touchscreens is increasing globally in the retail sector. Thus, the increase in adoption of touch screen in retail sector will drive the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40279

As per Technavio, emerging flexible displays will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Touch Controller IC Market: Emerging Flexible Displays

The introduction of flexible displays by consumer electronic device manufacturers will attract consumers to try this technology. Flexible displays have OLED and AMOLED displays incorporating touch controller IC and are placed between the flexible display and the touch sensor. The flexible OLED is a flexible substrate such as plastic, metal, or flexible glass. Samsung and LG Electronics are the companies leading in the production of AMOLED displays. They manufacture AMOLED displays that are used for smartphones and wearable devices. Thus, the growing popularity of flexible displays will drive the growth of the touch controller IC market during the forecast period.

"Introduction of motion controller, and the growing popularity of AR and VR devices will have a positive impact on the growth of the touch controller IC market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Touch Controller IC Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the touch controller IC market by product (automotive, smartphones, ATMs, interactive displays, smart watches, smart bands, tablets and interactive kiosks), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The APAC region led the touch controller IC market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, MEA and South America. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the high concentration of consumer electronic device manufacturers and increasing adoption of interactive kiosks in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Product

Automotive

Smartphones

ATMs

Interactive displays

Smart watches

Smart bands

Tablets

Interactive kiosks

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005415/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/