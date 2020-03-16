Teleste to Provide on-board Solution to Alstom's Avelia Horizon Very High-speed Trains in France

- Alstom has selected Teleste's on-board solution for the company's next-generation very high-speed trains, designed for the French national railway operator SNCF Mobilités

TURKU, FINLAND, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste Corporation will provide the on-board solution to Alstom's very high-speed trains, which will be delivered to the French national railway operator SNCF Mobilités. With the deployments starting in 2021, Alstom's order covers the equipment of 50 double-decker very high-speed trains and includes a further option of 50 additional trainsets.

"We are excited to work with Alstom for the very high-speed rail services at the heart of the European public transport landscape, enabled by the Avelia Horizon train platform", shared Jörn Grasse, Vice President of Rail Information Solutions at Teleste.

Teleste's deployment for the trains will include passenger information management functions and a new interface for passenger information control. In addition, on-board video surveillance, audio and video recording, public address, on-board TFT displays and LED displays on train doors will be covered. The on-board system ensures the smooth flow of passenger information in trains travelling at speeds of over 300 km/h and delivers the information to up to 740 passengers in each rail car reliably and accurately even on the move.

