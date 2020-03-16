Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 13-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 254.46p INCLUDING current year revenue 259.78p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 247.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 252.52p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---