Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC: PPCB) ("Propanc" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing new cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, announced today that Propanc's Scientific Advisory Board member and Lead Researcher, Dr Macarena Perán from Jaén University, Spain was recently promoted to a Professorship position at her University.

Candidates are required to sit for a public examination before five prestigious Professors, where the aspiring professor defends his or her curriculum vitae as well as a research project that the candidate will develop. Dr. Perán presented the research project: "Development and validation of new anti-tumor drugs with selectivity against cancer stem cells. Use of Pancreatic Proenzymes," which she has been developing in collaboration with Propanc over the last 12 years. The project obtained the highest of qualifications and was very well received by the examiners, who congratulated the candidate for her research collaboration with Propanc.

"There is no doubt that the collaboration I have with Propanc Biopharma since 2008 has helped me to reach the curricular challenges that are necessary to obtain this promotion," said Professor Perán, Propanc's Scientific Advisory Board member. "Our joint research project involves establishing a production system for two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen, which will enable structural modifications in both proteins to promote their stability, whilst enhancing their mode of action. The new formulations will be validated in vitro and in vivo as a potential anti-cancer agent and backup candidate to Propanc's lead product candidate, PRP, which consists of two proenzymes obtained from naturally derived sources."

"Professor Perán's promotion to her new position is a true reflection of her quality work and passion as a scientific researcher in the cancer field," said James Nathanielsz, Propanc's Chief Executive Officer. "Our close collaboration over the last 12 years has achieved exciting results, but our focus remains on developing a new therapeutic approach for the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer. Her work has been pioneering in understanding the mode of action of proenzymes and their effects in targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells. As a key Scientific Advisor, Co-inventor and Lead Researcher for Propanc, we look forward to strengthening our collaboration as PRP enters the clinic and our POP1 research project develops a backup candidate to PRP."

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company") is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company's novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body's primary defense against cancer.

To view the Company's "Mechanism of Action" video on its anti-cancer lead product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video

