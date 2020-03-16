Netease: Exclusive interview with William Chen of CCI Holdings: Reach for Greatness of Possibility while Come Down to Earth for Profound and Refined Business

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / As one of China's Top 500 service enterprises and one of Shanghai's Top 100 Corporations, in 2019, CCI Holdings entered the aviation industry and won the bidding of the North Extension Project of Tianfu Avenue (a key project of Sichuan Province). At the same time, CCI Holdings signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with China Industrial Bank. And a brand new generation of European standard electric bus was successfully launched in Cairo, Egypt and two green tourism cities which are Port Said and Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt. The Electric bus was researched and developed by a subsidiary of CCI Holdings: Shanghai Wanxiang Automobile. The Brand of Shang Gong Group has appeared twice on the stage of China International Import Expo. In this exclusive interview, William Chen, Chairman of CCI Holdings would like to reveal why CCI Holdings makes eye-catching results in the environment of economic downturn and intense market competition.

Faced with intricate market environment, by virtue of its good reaction capacity to market trend and industrial policy, William Chen focuses on the industrial development and makes a series of adjustment to the sector of industry operation of CCI Holdings.

The first highlight is to concentrate on the aviation industry. As China is transiting to a consumption-based lifestyle, more and more people travel for private purposes and frequently engage in business activities, which brings more development possibilities to the aviation industry and related services; therefore, CCI Holdings is quite optimistic and confident about the prospect of the aviation industry. Currently, CCI Holdings owns Business Aviation Asia Limited, a leading and influential business aviation operator in Asia Pacific. Based in the Greater China Region, BAA thinks globally, and it gains industrial superiority through continuous and stable operation in the business of aviation. To further satisfy the needs of customers, improve the service quality and promote the service diversification, CCI Holdings founded King Leader Club, a subsidiary brand of BAA, and inaugurated it at the Asian Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (ABACE) in 2019. After one year of management and operation, BAA and King Leader Club won the Hurun Report Prize at the beginning of this year and received recognition from several high-net-worth individuals. Based on this, CCI Holdings founded Shanghai CCI Aviation Industry Development Co., Ltd. by relying on its excellent subsidiaries such as BAA, Aeronautic Vocational and Technical College, Aviation School and Airline Services etc., while exploring the businesses such as airport construction and operation for corporate aircraft, so as to create favorable conditions for furthering the aviation industry chains and expanding the aviation industry.

Another highlight is to put emphasis on the infrastructure construction. In 2019, as an investor, CCI Holdings won the bidding of North Extension Project of Tianfu avenue in Sichuan Province,China for a bid price of 13.3 billion RMB. Now, all major institutions have been quite optimistic about the New Infrastructure, and they expect that the substantial input into the new infrastructure will help increase China's potential in economic growth in the post-epidemic era. CCI Holdings believes that, currently, China is implementing proactive fiscal policy to overcome the shortcoming in aspects of the construction for people's livelihood and the new infrastructure, lowers the funding requirements of the project and expands the scale of the government's special bond; the major projects initiated, such as Greater Bay, the integration of the Yangtze River Delta, the Chengyu urban agglomeration and western land-sea path, need large scale infrastructure. CCI Holdings will play attention to them and seek further business opportunities.

The third highlight is to focus on the advanced manufacturing. In 2019, Shang Gong Group celebrated the centennial of the establishment of Butterfly, a time-honored brand in Shanghai; its subsidiaries and international famous brands (such as Durkopp Adler, Pfaff, KSL, Baisile, Mauser, Shang Gong, SGGEMSY and Shang Gong Richpeace, etc.) stroke a pose at CISMA, the world's largest expo of professional sewing equipment; Shang Gong Group and its three subsidiary Germany brands, that is, Durkopp Adler, PFAFF and KSL, displayed a series of knock-out automotive products at the second session of China International Import Expo, and this long-established corporation in Shanghai has been vigorously cultivating sustainable development. In the future, CCI Holdings will join hands with Shang Gong Group and continue to give full play to the advantages in aspects of merger and acquisition as well as integration capability, constantly promote the development strategy of globalization, expand business in the domain of the technological equipment made of rigid materials and high-grade, high-precision, advanced technology and enhance the brand influence of Shang Gong Group, with an aim to make products Made in China even better and build up Chinese brands.

CCI Holdings has been focusing on the automobile industry, and it has realized excellent achievement. In 2019, CCI Holdings' subsidiary Shanghai Wanxiang Automobile designed and developed 16 models of new energy buses. The SXC6106GBEV model, a low-floor smart electric city bus has become a sensational product which sets precedents for new technology in China. Last November, a brand-new generation of electric bus developed by Shanghai Wanxiang Automobile began commercial operations in Cairo, Egypt and two green tourism cities in Egypt. It is one of earliest new energy buses that Cairo has introduced from the overseas market. Last December, the electric bus appeared on the stage of the 23rd Egyptian Electronic Technology Exhibition and the 2nd Middle East Electronic Smart Transportation Exhibition. The delegation led by President Al-Sisi of Egypt visited the site and highly appreciated the products. At the same time, Xiangpai Small Electric Sweeping Vehicle, which is the earliest model of vehicle for road sweeping in China, passed technology assessment and was approved for trial by Shanghai Landscaping & City Appearance Administrative Bureau and began high-volume production. CCI Holdings has made great preparation in aspects of technology research and development as well as operating maintenance etc. for the manufacturing of new energy automobiles to meet the standards of vehicle model and categories at home and abroad.

The industrial innovation and breakthrough can be attributed to the successful operation of the integration of industry with finance by CCI Holdings. Mr. William Chen said that, the integration of industry and finance represents an irresistible trend of economic development in the future. CCI Holdings supports industrial entities by means of modern finance for healthy and sustainable development. On end of Jan, 2020, to serve the needs of both parties for strategic development, for its recognition for CCI Holdings' industry capacity, China Industrial Bank, well-known for its strategy of supporting industrial entity with service, signed Strategic Cooperation Agreement with CCI Holdings. China Industrial Bank offers a line of credit to CCI Holdings based on the agreement; at the same time, China Industrial Bank will give full play to its comprehensive advantages in financial services, and provide a full range of high-quality financial services such as financial consultancy, fund settlement, and finance lease etc. to CCI Holdings. To keep a healthy, sustainable and high-quality development of an enterprise throughout its life cycle, it not only requests support from governments and banks, but also modern financial instruments such as industry funds, equity investment, assets management, asset securitization, and so on.

As long as the integration of industry and finance is concerned, we must talk about the investments made by CCI Holdings, an excellent outcome of its exceptional insight. The enterprises that CCI Holdings has invested include unicorn companies of new economy such as Sharespost, and century-old shop and long-established corporation such as Shang Gong Group... "Accurateness is quite important for the investment and financing layout." Mr. William Chen said that, for example, Sharespost is a well-known stock right trading platform in US, and its main businesses include the equity transaction and brokerage of unlisted science-and-technology enterprises and investment management, and investigation and survey service of unlisted enterprises. The historical objects of transactions concluded on the platform include Facebook, Tesla, Uber, Airbnb, Evernote and other highly representative unicorn enterprises in Silicon Valley.

CCI Holdings has become a substantial shareholder of Sharespost hoping that it would generate a synergistic effect with the Group's current enterprise clusters and industrial investment business. At the same time, CCI Holdings is working with Shanghai Yangpu Technology Business Incubator Center to jointly establish Shanghai ZongChuang Technology Co., Ltd. We aim to establish the most advanced quasi-unicorn technology enterprise and big data-based intelligent service provider by adopting block-chain technology and introducing the experience of Sharespost. "In addition to accurately understanding the advantage and potential of an enterprise, we should follow a certain principle, that is, observe the laws of the industry, attach importance to the governance structure and respect the management team, and perform investment control," Mr. William Chen added.

When he talked about the epidemic caused by COVID-19 at the beginning of this year, Mr. William Chen said that, "It is my responsibility for enterprises to fight against the epidemic." At the beginning of spread of virus crisis, CCI Holdings donated to Charity Federation of Taizhou in Zhejiang Province; in addition, its subsidiary BAA purchased medical masks and infrared thermometers from the overseas market and donated them to the Red Cross Society of Qingpu, Shanghai, Shanghai Charity Foundation, Yangjing Community Foundation, and The Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, in succession. Furthermore, BAA rapidly distributed the materials to units which were badly in need of masks such as Shanghai communities, nursing homes and medical institutions through the above institutions. CCI Holdings will continue to shoulder its social responsibility as an enterprise in earnest and participates in all kinds of charity activities for public benefit to continuously serve the society for the people's livelihood.

This global virus crisis is not only a challenge, but also an opportunity for the industrial development. Same as other enterprises with strong sense of mission and responsibility, CCI Holdings is facing up to the difficulties, turning the crisis into opportunities and seeking for new development. No matter how the environment changes, CCI Holdings will always abide by the management idea of reaching for the breadth and greatness of possibility while embracing the exquisite and minute detail, always keep the whole picture, while also observing the details and maintaining a spirit of intensive cultivation. We look up at the starlit sky while being down-to-earth at work; being broad-minded, we hit the target with unfailing accuracy. With the industry operation as our foundation and the industrial investment and financing as supplementary means, we constantly enhance the core competitiveness of CCI Holdings, create higher value to the society and make greater contribution to the nation.

Media Contact:

Organization : CCI Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Name : Violet

E-mail : violet_gfr@ccichina.com

Website URL : http://www.ccichina.com/language/en

SOURCE : Netease

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580884/Exclusive-interview-with-William-Chen-of-CCI-Holdings-Reach-for-Greatness-of-Possibility-while-Come-Down-to-Earth-for-Profound-and-Refined-Business