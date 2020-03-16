Radware's Advanced 5G Security Solution Portfolio Offering End-to-End Visibility Commended by Frost & Sullivan

Radware helps service providers secure their high-performance 5G networks by delivering security through distributed detection, distributed mitigation, and centralized control

SANTA CLARA, California, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global 5G security market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Radware with the 2019 Global Visionary Innovation Leadership Award for its market-leading 5G security solution portfolio. By integrating the various components to provide complete, 360-degree attack coverage, Radware empowers enterprise and service provider customers all over the world to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity, while keeping costs low.

Radware's solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to service providers and enterprises globally. Radware offers a full range of application and network security, cloud protection services, application delivery and load balancing, and management and monitoring solutions for complete visibility, optimization, resilience, scalability, security, and control in next-generation service provider networks. Its use of advanced features such as machine learning (ML) and life-cycle management enables automated workflows to be tailored to multi-tenant scaling in the era of 5G innovation.

"The DefensePro Attack Mitigation - and the DefenseFlow Cyber Command and Control Application are central to Radware's strategy for service provider protection. Its solutions can help protect the key interfaces processing both Control Plane and User Plane traffic in 5G," said Vikrant Gandhi, Industry Director. "For example, DefensePro and DefenseFlow can be deployed for edge protection against various types of User Plane attacks, including distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks and application level attacks, while Radware's WAF (Web Application Firewall) solution complements protection at the Control Plane against API-level attacks and emerging 5G endpoints attacks. They can also be used for protection at the MEC (mobile edge compute node) for local applications." Radware's new innovation across Kubernetes enables protection of any Kubernetes cluster. This expands the security posture for 5G Control Plane and MEC deployments for various 5G models such as service providers, private 5G and VNO's.

In addition, Radware offers a cutting-edge Cloud Workload Protection Service for carrier workload protection in the cloud. The agentless, cloud-native implementation delivers comprehensive protection for AWS and Azure workloads by detecting suspicious permissions, hardening security configurations before data exposure occurs, and detecting data theft using advanced algorithms. By employing AI and ML detection, the solution can help improve the overall security posture of 5G cloud environments, as well as protect individual cloud workloads against cloud-native attack vectors.

"Radware continues to invest in new product enhancements to ensure that it can address customers' emerging 5G security requirements today and tomorrow. For example, it is closely evaluating how it can offer signaling protection for 5G networks. Radware is also investing in innovation to enhance its IoT monitoring and protection solutions to help secure next-generation connected deployments at scale," noted Gandhi. "Its innovative product architecture, highly proven implementations, and dedication to investment in new product enhancements are expected to drive the company's future success."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. It recognizes the superiority of the product/service as well as the overall customer, purchase, ownership and service experience offered, which has resulted in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and greater share of wallet. The award lauds the growth, diversification and sustainability strategies of the company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware's solutions empower more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down.

