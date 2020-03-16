DATA MODUL announced today the launch of the easyTOUCH Starter Kit, an evaluation kit which allows engineers, designers and developers to enter the world or PCAP and DISPLAYS. The kit includes a 13.3" easyTOUCH Display, a mounted touch USB controller board, our latest LCD controller board from our eMotion product family and fitting cables, to complete this kit as Plug&Play solution. Also provided in the kit is a USB stick, which contains an important element of the easyTOUCH Display family, our easyANALYZER 4.0. The latest generation of the PCAP touch analysis tool from DATA MODUL. It optimizes communication between touch system, customer and application engineer, and makes it possible for all necessary basic settings and fine-tuning to be easily parametrized and visualized for the PCAP USB controller. Read more here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005447/en/

DATA MODUL easyTOUCH Starter Kit (Photo: Business Wire)

About DATA MODUL

DATA MODUL Inc. is one of the leading providers of display, touch, embedded, monitor and panel PC solutions for industrial and professional applications. We are a leading display distributor with top manufacturers for flat and touch screens allowing us to maintain a comprehensive inventory for long life for our industrial and medical products. We also offer PCAP touch screens and embedded computer systems. With focus on in-house product development, DATA MODUL Inc. can create and showcase new innovative products. DATA MODUL Inc. maintains ISO 9001, 14001 and 13485 certifications, adding value to today's applications for industrial, medical, gaming, robotics, transportation and maritime.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005447/en/

Contacts:

DATA MODUL Inc

275 Marcus Blvd

Hauppauge, NY 11788

Info.us@data-modul.com

Tel.: 631-951-0800

Fax.: 631-951-2121

www.data-modul.com

Moritz Wolff

+49 89 5329 5737

moritz.wolff@harvard.de

Harvard Engage! Communications GmbH

Heimeranstraße 68

80339 München

Germany