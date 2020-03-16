Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") announced the promotion of Don Mango to Everest Group Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary effective March 30th.

In this new role, Don will report to Everest Re Group President and CEO Juan C. Andrade. He will be responsible for the development and implementation of Everest's risk management strategy, enterprise risk management framework, and related processes across the Group, including capital performance management and reserving. Don will also oversee the governance of the actuarial function.

Don's appointment elevates the enterprise risk management (ERM) function to the Executive Management Committee, and facilitates stronger integration of ERM with actuarial reserving, pricing and modeling functions.

Tom Passante, who has served as Everest's Chief Risk Officer since 2014, will remain a key senior leader in our Global ERM function. He will now report to Mr. Mango and help lead the integration of this new ERM framework. Mr. Andrade commented, "Tom Passante has built a strong ERM foundation for Everest, and he will be integral to helping us elevate our risk and capital management framework to the next level. I am grateful for Tom's efforts and dedication in this critical area and I look forward to continuing to work with him."

Mr. Mango joined Everest Insurance in September 2018 as the Global Head of Actuarial Pricing and Modeling. He has been responsible for leading the insurance global actuarial pricing and modeling team, and executing on all aspects of pricing and portfolio management strategies. Prior to joining Everest, Don spent more than thirty years as an actuary and thought leader in insurance, reinsurance, Enterprise Risk Management, innovation and insurtech at companies including Guy Carpenter, GE Insurance Solutions and Munich Re. Don is an Adjunct Lecturer in Actuarial Science at the Columbia University School of Professional Studies. Previously, Don served two terms on the Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS) Board and four years as CAS Vice President of Research and Development. He has authored thirteen actuarial journal articles, nine of which were prize-winning. He was a 2019 recipient of the CAS Matthew Rodermund Memorial Service Award in recognition of his contributions to the actuarial profession over his career.

Mr. Andrade commented, "Superior enterprise risk management capabilities are a competitive advantage and the backbone of a successful reinsurance and insurance organization. Don is a thought leader in our industry and he brings a wealth of deep risk management and actuarial expertise to this position. I look forward to having Don be a part of our executive management team as we continue to grow our Company."

Succeeding Mr. Mango as Global Head of Actuarial Pricing and Modeling for the Insurance Division will be Cameron Vogt. Mr. Vogt currently leads the actuarial pricing, catastrophe modeling, and ceded reinsurance analytics teams for Everest Insurance. Don and Cameron will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition.

Commenting on Mr. Vogt's promotion, Mike Mulray, Chief Underwriting Officer of Everest Insurance stated "While working closely with Don over the last two years, Cameron has been instrumental in the transformation of Everest's actuarial pricing and cat modeling capabilities into a world class, modern era actuarial department. Cameron is a strong leader who truly exemplifies the Everest culture and will no doubt continue to be a critical enabler of our success into the future."

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

