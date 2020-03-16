Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed StrikeForce Technologies (OTC Pink: SFOR) ("the Company"), a company that helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. CEO of the Company, Mark Kay, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's current projects. "The good news is we still have our three major products: ProtectID, GuardedID, MobileTrust," said Kay. "Our blockchain company, which is a subsidiary of ours, is still holding its own," he added. "There's really nothing going on there right now because the market is so quiet, but we expect that to take off at some point in the future."

Jolly then asked about the CyberLock Bundle that was discussed in the Company's last interview with the Stock Day Podcast. "We're definitely doing a lot of things in that area," shared Kay. He then expanded on the Company's SAFE program, which is designed to help remote workers during the coronavirus. "We can sell it on a monthly basis, so you only need to use it for a month if you're working from home for a month," Kay explained. "It's definitely a solution for anyone who needs to work from home from a security package, and it is starting to gain a lot of momentum on the marketplace."

The conversation then turned to the Company's latest projects, including their Secure eTravelers program. "Our West Coast channel partners are seeing a significant surge of interest in that program," said Kay, adding that the Company has received interest from a large convention center associated with nearly a hundred hotels. "We expect a lot from that program."

Kay then expanded on the Company's contract with a major credit card processing company. "We have that contract already through our channel partner," explained Kay, noting that the partnership is likely to begin by the end of April or beginning of May. He then shared that the Company's European channel partner will be launching a security bundled product, which will be useful for the high number of remote workers in Europe during to the coronavirus. "GuardedID is part of that package," said Kay.

He then shared that the Company also has a pending contract with a major bank for the use of their GuardedID program. "They will be putting it out as part of a product to get documentation done," said Kay.

"With these different products, we expect to see a lot of revenue coming in, and we'll be putting PRs out on a regular basis on these products," said Kay. "I think we're coming into a period of time where we're going to see a lot of opportunities, a lot of things taking off," he added.

Kay then addressed shareholder concerns regarding a reverse split. "We're still not planning on doing any reverse splits in the near term," said Kay. "Once we show some major strength, which will be a while down the path, we might do a reverse split, but at this point there's no chance of a reverse split happening," said Kay. He also addressed the Company's dilution and shared that this is expected to stop once the revenues start coming in from their current products.

Jolly then asked about the Company's revenue potential and profitability throughout 2020. Kay explained that the Company expected to be profitable by July or August of 2020, however with a later start on their projects this timeline has been pushed to November or December of 2020. "We expect to really be in the black hopefully before the end of the year, and if not it will be shortly into the next year," said Kay when expanding on the potential of the Company's current and upcoming contracts.

"We're feeling really good about these programs and expect to really show some major strength in that area," closed Kay.

To hear Mark Kay's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7532043-strikeforce-technologies-discusses-2020-revenue-potential-and-profitability-with-the-stock-day-po.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, "Out-of-Band" authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Corporate Contact Info:

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

Mark L. Kay, CEO

(732) 661-9641

marklkay@strikeforcetech.com

Media Contact Info:

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

George Waller

(732) 661-9641

gwaller@strikeforcetech.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53479