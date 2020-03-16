Acquisition adds innovative risk intelligence capabilities and deep financial services expertise

Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management solutions, has acquired Xactium, a UK-based GRC software provider that revolutionizes the way enterprises evaluate and manage enterprise risk and compliance. The acquisition will accelerate Riskonnect's global growth, strengthen its financial services and project risk management capabilities, and equip its customer base with innovative, market-leading artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics technology for GRC.

"Today's enterprise risk landscape is dominated by uncertainty, complexity, and change. Staying ahead requires a robust combination of expertise, intelligence, and technology. Xactium delivers on all three fronts," said Jim Wetekamp, CEO of Riskonnect. "Adding Xactium's deep industry experience, talented team, and innovative solutions to our GRC offerings will empower our customers to elevate and transform the way they manage risk and compliance and create value. We're thrilled to welcome the entire company and customers to Riskonnect."

Xactium is recognized for creating the world's first enterprise risk-intelligent system. Its innovative technology enables risk, audit, and compliance leaders to more effectively, efficiently, and intelligently manage risk across the enterprise, while reducing business costs and improving reporting.

"Innovation, collaboration, and delivering value are core to our DNA, which makes us a great fit with the Riskonnect team," said Andy Evans, chief executive officer, Xactium. "Riskonnect's global reach, impressive customer base, and market leadership will position us to help more organizations across the world. We are very excited to integrate with their team and collaboratively push the boundaries on what's possible in integrated risk management."

By integrating Xactium and Riskonnect, customers of both companies will gain access to new capabilities, leverage innovative technology, and take advantage of an expanded global footprint of service professionals with domain knowledge in every industry.

For more information, visit www.riskonnect.com.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 900 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 500 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.riskonnect.com.

About Xactium

Xactium is an innovative GRC solution provider, whose modern, intuitive, and fully cloud-based solution is enabling its customers to achieve rapid insight into its risk management, compliance, and audit activities. More than 60 customers use Xactium both within the financial services and large project management infrastructure sectors. To learn more, visit www.xactium.com.

