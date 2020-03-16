Wieland North America Acquires the Business of Specialty Metals Reroller Scott Brass

Wieland widens its customer network in North America

Acquisition is latest move in Wieland's North American expansion

SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Wieland North America announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the business of specialty metals re-roller Scott Brass (House of Stainless, Inc., d/b/a Scott Brass) through an asset purchase transaction.

The transaction will broaden the customer base served by Wieland's global distribution network (consisting of over 90 facilities and 9,000 employees) and further strengthen Wieland's position in the North American market.

Scott Brass, based in Cranston, Rhode Island offers a range of specialty metals products to its customers in the northeast and across the United States. Wieland is a 200-year old, family-owned global technology and service leader in the brass and copper industry, known for excellent customer service and innovative solutions.

The move stems from Wieland's pursuit of growth opportunities across North America, Europe, and Asia. The deal also builds on recent momentum from its merger with Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (Schaumburg, IL) less than a year ago.

Scott Brass customers can expect Wieland to continue to meet their needs for high quality copper, copper alloy, and specialty metals products in North America and across the world through expanded access to Wieland's world-class manufacturing capabilities, reliable distribution network, and excellent customer service.

The Wieland-Scott Brass transaction is expected to close in approximately 60 days.

About Wieland

Wieland is one of the world's leading suppliers of semi-finished copper and copper alloy products. With a global network of production sites, service and trading companies, the company offers a broad product, technology and service portfolio. From prototype to series production, Wieland develops solutions for automotive, electronics, refrigeration, air conditioning and other industries. Wieland uses high-performance copper materials to drive the success of its B2B customers in future-oriented fields such as electromobility, connectivity and urbanisation. High technical competence, customer-oriented thinking and sustainability determine their actions and have been the basis of the company's success since 1820.

Wieland in brief

Headquarter

Graf-Arco-Straße 36 | 89079 Ulm | Germany

Facts

*1820 in Ulm, Germany | Sales: approx. 522 kt | Turnover: approx. 3,34 bn. € | | Employees appr. 9.000 [FY 2018/19]

Executive Board

Dr. Erwin Mayr, CEO | Ulrich Altstetter, CTO | Dr. Jörg Nübling, CFO

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Fritz-Jürgen Heckmann

