Web Presence: Creative Environments AZ Donates Irrigation System to Community Garden

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Creative Environments AZ, one of Arizona's largest and most respected pool and landscape firms, is renowned for its team's exceptional and innovative designs. But the company is also known for its dedication to giving back. Among Creative Environment's many contributions was a donation of an automated irrigation system to the local chapter of Society of Saint Vincent de Paul's Urban Farm.

St. Vincent de Paul is an international faith-based non-profit tackling poverty in all its forms around the globe. As the organization's website explains, their work includes a broad range of assistance services, including visiting the sick and imprisoned, helping people overcome addiction, and offering practical necessities such as food and shelter to those in need.

The Phoenix chapter, in line with its mission to feed the hungry, built an Urban Farm just south of downtown. Over the years, with the help of many community volunteers and several hours of hard work, the farm transformed from a single-bed garden to an acre's worth of flora brimming with fresh produce. Tens of thousands of pounds of food are produced every year. The harvest is used to feed people at each of the St. Vincent de Paul kitchens in the Valley.

Creative Environments AZ contributed an automated irrigation system to keep the farm lush and fruitful even in Arizona's arid climate. The irrigation system increases efficiency, a must for the all-volunteer farm operation. It also conserves water, which aligns with Creative Environments' commitment to sustainable building and landscaping solutions.

More on Creative Environments AZ

Creative Environments AZ has since 1950 been one of the Southwest's best pool and landscaping companies. Creative Environments caters to a diverse clientele, designing and creating smart, eye-catching outdoor living spaces, landscapes, and hardscapes for residents of Gilbert, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, and surrounding areas. In addition to recognition from local clients and colleagues, they've also won several accolades over the years, including the Golden Nugget Award of Merit in 2018 for Best Landscape Design and Golden Nugget Home of the Year Grand Award in 2017 from the Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC), as well as the NAHB Gold Award in 2015 and MAME award for "Best Outdoor Merchandising" in 2017. The firm was also voted #1 Landscaping Designer in Phoenix.

