Men's Liberty's Male External Catheter Offers an Alternative to Managing Men's Urinary Incontinence

LARGO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Almost one out of every six men across the United States experience some form of urinary incontinence. This stigmatizing condition can rob individuals of their productivity, independence and quality of life.



For over two decades, Men's Liberty has led the way in innovative and high-performance male urinary incontinence solutions that provide men with "Freedom, mobility, confidence, and masculine vitality."

Since inception, they have developed a reputation for leading the industry with proprietary advancements that make traditional catheters a thing of the past.

Men's Liberty Male External Catheter

One of the most challenging aspects of dealing with male incontinence is that traditional catheters often limit the user's sense of freedom, masculinity, confidence, and mobility. For those that live an active lifestyle, traditional catheters pose a risk of leakage, embarrassment, and infections.

Men's Liberty takes a different approach, having designed a discreet, dependable extremal solution that allows its users to enjoy life to the fullest with absolute confidence in the product's ability to perform flawlessly as intended.

In stark contrast to bulky pads or diapers, Men's Liberty products keep users clean, dry and comfortable 24/7, allowing them to take back control of their life.

Men's Liberty Features and Benefits:

Innovative leak-free design

Zero odor

Compact and discreet design

Easy to use and apply

Safe and sanitary reducing the risk of infections

Gentle, yet highly effective seal utilizing hypoallergenic, made with non-latex rubber

Optimally fits most male anatomy without the risk of "pop offs"

Easy removal with FreeDerm product

Effectively replaces diapers

Trusted by thousands of hospitals across the USA

Covered in the USA by Medicare, workers compensation, VA/TRICARE, and over 3,000 private insurance providers, standard deductibles apply.

How Men's Liberty Works

Men's Liberty has simplified the process of getting started for new customers. Those interested shop the site to select their supply, filling out basic contact and insurance information. Next, the individual will need to call their primary care provider to complete a "Letter of Medical Necessity Form" for insurance to fax in. From there, a Men's Liberty Medical Documentation Specialist will match the individual's insurance with a distribution partner. Once insurance is verified and processed the individual's order will be shipped.

About Men's Liberty



Founded in 1991, Men's Liberty launched with a mission to improve the quality of life for individuals through the development, design, and manufacturing of innovative healthcare products. The company has grown to be one of the nation's leading manufacturers of proprietary hydrocolloid products for urinary management, securement, infection control and skin protection.



The company's product offerings include: Men's Liberty Male External Catheter; CathGrip- our one size fits all French sizes hydrocolloid securement device; FreeDerm Adhesive Remover; and KindKlamp Penile Clamp.

Individuals and healthcare providers interested in learning more about Men's Liberty or other products are encouraged to reach out via their official website.

