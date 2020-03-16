STRATACACHE and MobiledgeX Announce a Transformational Partnership in 5G/Edge Computing Technology

The Companies will Bring Global Customers and Leading Telco Providers Scaled Content, Media and Application Delivery Solutions

DAYTON, Ohio, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STRATACACHE today announced a partnership with MobiledgeX, who is making edge computing widely accessible and easy to consume, to jointly develop advanced content, media and application delivery solutions for the automotive sector on a global scale.

As the world continues to change with Industry 4.0 towards being more mobile and interconnected, operators and application developers face increasing challenges in enabling their services to work. The need to be able to deploy a cross carrier application is now a critical requirement for Cellular Vehicle to Everything.

The partnership of STRATACACHE via SuperLumin, an accelerated content delivery company in the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, within the 5G MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud platform provides the framework that automotive manufacturers, carriers and enterprise users can utilize to ensure their applications function for all users, wherever they need.

The connected car is generating a rapidly increasing volume of data, media and consumer use cases that require local compute and the ability to deliver the relevant content or application wherever it is required in a low-latency, time-critical environment. The processing and efficient enablement of rich media customer experiences is what the partnership of STRATACACHE and MobiledgeX will address, scaling to exceed global user requirements of today and tomorrow.

"Combining the 5G edge compute framework of MobiledgeX and the ultra-efficient content acceleration of SuperLumin serves multiple purposes," said Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE. "This allows us to not only serve the automotive industry as they evolve the Cellular Vehicle to Everything architecture, but also - as vehicles transform into media and retail environments - our expertise in data and event-driven experiences allows us to bridge the automotive and retail industries to create new personalized experiences. We're expanding the boundaries of retail, helping consumers find and engage with brands as part of the driving experience."

"By combining our 5G Edge-Cloud environment with STRATACACHE SuperLumin's accelerated content delivery we are addressing a missing piece in the adoption of C-V2X for vehicle operation and the profitable inclusion of humans in multi-modal environments," said Eric Braun, Chief Commercial Officer at MobiledgeX. "The combination solves the challenge of providing data and media within cross carrier highly distributed networks and will allow automotive and retail industries to reach and engage customers wherever and whenever the customers require".

Learn more: about STRATACACHE at www.stratacache.com, SuperLumin at www.superlumin.com and MobiledgeX at www.mobiledgex.com.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE delivers in-store retail experience transformation and exceptional customer journeys through a wide array of marketing technology. Our solutions enable retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, delivering targeted promotional or task-based messaging on any digital display. With 3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary Marketing Technology solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

About SuperLumin - a STRATACACHE company

SuperLumin content, media and application acceleration solutions optimize delivery of content such as rich entertainment media, live video streams and diverse consumers applications, significantly improving network performance in automotive environments, reducing frustrating wait times and improving overall consumer experience. From Streaming video optimization to multimedia acceleration and network security, SuperLumin delivers competitive advantages to service providers and enterprises across the globe.

About MobiledgeX

MobiledgeX Inc. is building a marketplace of edge resources and services that will connect developers with the world's largest mobile networks to power the next generation of applications and devices. MobiledgeX is an edge computing company founded by Deutsche Telekom AG and headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information please see https://mobiledgex.com or contact press@mobiledgex.com.

