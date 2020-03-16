The global citrus fruit coatings market is expected to grow by USD 56.19 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

The demand for fruit coatings is increasing with the growing awareness about its benefits. Fruit coatings not only restore the essential functions of hydration but also retain the natural coating of fruits. They also improve the appearance and enhance the original texture and color of fruits by maintaining their freshness. High-quality and durable fruit coatings prevent spoilage during transportation and storage. These advantages of fruit coatings are replacing the use of natural waxes which can be harmful. Thus, the advantages of fruit coatings will boost the growth of the citrus fruit coatings market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing need for shelf life extension will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Citrus Fruit Coatings Market: Growing Need for Shelf Life Extension

The amount of food wasted annually is significantly high. As a result, several countries are taking measures to minimize the wastage of food as it gravely impacts manufacturers and retailers. Increasing the shelf life of food products using citrus fruit coatings is one such measure to preserve food items for longer duration. This is encouraging exporters and fruit harvesters to adopt fruit coatings to maintain the quality of food products and enhance their shelf life. Thus, with the growing need for shelf life extension, the market for citrus fruit coatings is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"The increasing complexities in the food supply chain and growing awareness of the benefits of citrus fruits are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Citrus Fruit Coatings Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the citrus fruit coatings marketby product (wax, shellac and wax and shellac), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the citrus fruit coatings market in 2019, followed by South America, MEA, North America, and Europe. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth with China and India emerging as the key markets for citrus fruit coatings.

