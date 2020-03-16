Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL) ("the Company"), a company that focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. CEO of the Company, Gary Grieco, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"Has the coronavirus had any impact on your business in a good way or bad way?" asked Jolly to start the interview. "It has certainly had an impact. The most rewarding part of the impact, other than gaining business, is the awareness that it has caused both from the public and in particular health care facilities how important it is to be proactive against these events," said Grieco. "We're in this to make a profit, but the first priority of this company has always been the care and safety of people."

Jolly then asked about the Company's flagship product. Grieco explained that the Company has developed a unique type of disinfectant system based on hypochlorous acid. "The core technology, which is hypochlorous acid, has been around for many years, but it's had what the market has perceived as drawbacks - not because of its efficacy, but because it's not a product that lends itself to storage long-term," explained Grieco. He emphasized that their disinfecting system has demonstrated its ability to destroy various bacteria and viruses, without the noxious and other adverse side effects found with conventional chlorine solutions.

"The product is made on-site so that you don't have a concern that the solutions you are using are somehow impacted as far as efficacy," said Grieco about the Company's disinfecting system. "The other thing we've done is created a total system, whereby it is a systems of protocols," said Grieco, adding that their system has been shown to improve the efficiency of health care facilities in combating infectious diseases.

The conversation then turned to the Company's operations in the UK. "We entered upon a 60 day test with Leeds Hospital and two universities, which are expected to be completed sometime by the end of this month or certainly by the first week of April," said Grieco. "PCT UK, which is a company that we formed over there in conjunction with our partners, has signed an agreement with the British Health Care System that once the tests are finished and everything is proven to be accurate they will start installing them throughout their whole system," he explained. "That is a huge future market for us."

Jolly then asked whether or not the Company is looking to expand further internationally. "We are going into England, and we've had inquiries from other countries," said Grieco, adding that they have had preliminary conversations with the Far East.

"How do you view the short to medium term of your company's sales going forward?" asked Jolly. Grieco shared that the Company remains undervalued considering the effectiveness of their hypochlorous disinfectant system, which is now entering its ninth hospital. "I think that one of the big problems with any small company is profitability," said Grieco, "I will go out on a limb and say that we will be profitable in the month of March. We will have a record first quarter," shared Grieco. "I think this month will set a stage," he added.

"I am more optimistic than I've ever been with this company, and I've been involved with this kind of technology since 1996," closed Grieco, adding that he hopes to update listeners again in a few weeks.

