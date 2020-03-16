KinetiCor Expands Patent Portfolio in China, Europe, and The United States to 33 Patents Issued

Leading Provider of Motion Detection and Correction Technology for MR Scans Opens New Frontiers in Biomedical Imaging Working with OEM Partners Worldwide



SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2020, the only FDA 510(k) cleared optical motion detection solution1 for advanced Magnetic Resonance (MR) scanners, today announced that its global patent portfolio has expanded to 33 issued patents spanning three continents with several others pending. KinetiCor's comprehensive intellectual property focuses on improving patient comfort, optimizing provider workflows, and reducing insurer and provider costs. The KinetiCor optical motion detection system unlocks the potential to reduce repeat scans that are often required to achieve high-quality images but also a common point of frustration for patients and radiologists alike.

KinetiCor's patented technology is being leveraged by leading OEMs to unlock a new dimension of insight for well-established imaging modalities and techniques. The company's optical camera array and analytics system support the capture of detailed, accurate images in real-time. Motion can be identified and corresponding adjustments communicated to OEM imaging systems. KinetiCor's patented prospective motion system addresses one of the most challenging and costly imaging healthcare problems. KinetiCor research and patents also have the potential to shape the future of imaging through capture of, and triggering from, patient cardiac and respiratory biometric data without the need for leads or contacts. The issued patents are the first of many medical imaging capabilities for which KinetiCor is pursuing patent protection.

KinetiCor's patent families fall into three distinct categories. First, markerless motion tracking and compensation technologies reduce the need for repeated scans due to movement. Second, intra-scan analytic capabilities allow for granular motion correction within an echo train. And third, false motion correction capabilities are capable of distinguishing between true motion within a patient's rigid body structure as opposed to movement in overlying soft tissue or objects.

Notable allowances include:

Chinese patents on markerless motion tracking/compensation systems based on adjusting biomedical imaging scanner parameters, marker-based motion tracking and compensation systems that determine a pose of an object in 6 degrees of freedom using two detectors, and a marker comprising alternating dark and light elliptical shapes during a medical imaging scan.

US patents covering optical markers, markerless motion tracking/compensation, systems that estimate 3-dimensional pose, determine poses in 6 degrees of freedom, generate motion de-corrected images, and determine false motion, among others.

A European patent on marker-based motion tracking/compensation systems for dynamically adjusting MR scanners during a scan to compensate for object motion.



"Motion during MRIs can result in blurry, non-diagnostic images that degrade patient care and cost radiology centers and insurers as much as $150,000 per year, per MRI system," said Doug Donzelli, CEO of KinetiCor.

"The breadth of our patent portfolio is unmatched and solidifies KinetiCor's position as the leader in biometric intelligence for MR imaging. Together, with our partner ecosystem, KinetiCor is creating a path toward more efficient, cost effective and accurate imaging in healthcare," said Jeffrey Yu, CTO of KinetiCor.

About KinetiCor:

KinetiCor, founded in 2009, is a medical system company dedicated to improving the quality of medical imaging via its patented prospective motion correction technology. The KinetiCor platform is currently FDA 510.

1 FDA 510(k) clearance references use in only Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Sola 1.5T, Skyra 3T, and Vida 3T scanners