Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Launches German Data Center to Meet Growing Demands of Its Financial Solutions in the EMEA Region

Enterprise-Grade Data Center to Provide Trintech Customers with Best-in-Class Performance, Security, Availability and Long-Term Scalability

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced it has invested in a data center in the German market to meet the growing customer demands of its financial solutions in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region. With the investment in this new German data center and an expanded in-country team focused on the German market, Trintech's customers in the EMEA region will experience several benefits such as higher performance and evolving support for European data governance requirements.

"We are seeing rapid adoption and expansion of both Trintech's large enterprise and mid-market solutions in the EMEA region," said Derick Schaefer, Chief Technology Officer at Trintech. "We have a continued focus on our customers' needs and experience with our solutions, and this investment reinforces our commitment to ensuring a best-in-class experience wherever our customers are globally."

Trintech's German data center is a part of its hyper-converged private cloud platform strategy and connects to a worldwide edge network. Built in partnership with Rackspace and Amazon, Trintech's German data center takes advantage of state-of-the-art network and technology elements to provide best-in-class security, redundancy and performance.

Trintech's entire data center, network, and technical stack is built upon a premise of ensuring best-in-class regulatory compliance outcomes for its customers. Whether a customer's financial auditors are dialing into SSAE18 trust factors or internal auditors are ensuring privacy and confidentiality compliance, Trintech's investments in compliance deliver results and accountability.

In addition to these core investments, Trintech continues to invest in the most comprehensive portfolio of financial solutions to meet the needs of any organization, from start-up to large enterprise. Trintech's two flagship solutions, Adra and Cadency, are powerful and easy to use, with capabilities to manage, automate and optimize the financial close process. These solutions give organizations the world-class insights needed to improve operations and drive strategic decisions.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET™, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin

1 (972) 739-1680

Kelli.Shoevlin@trintech.com

SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580570/Trintech-Launches-German-Data-Center-to-Meet-Growing-Demands-of-Its-Financial-Solutions-in-the-EMEA-Region